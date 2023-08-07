'Bachelor' Couples Who Are Still Together Today: Trista and Ryan Sutter, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs and More
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham met on the set of season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. After the series, their love bloomed as they announced the arrival of their first child together. While on their pregnancy journey, the couple held pre-wedding festivities in Hawaii before tying the knot in Maui on January 12, 2019.
Two years after Burnham gave birth to their daughter, Alessi, she and her husband expanded their family with twins, Senna and Lux.
Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock
The Bachelor Season 17 couple Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock have one of the most successful stories in the show, marrying in January 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. They currently have two children together, Asher and Zander.
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and went through a lot before leaving the show as a couple in June of the same year.
In December 2019, Unglert and Miller-Keyes sparked engagement rumors, which the now-husband dismissed at that time. They finally got engaged on October 25, 2022, and are currently preparing for their wedding.
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin
Prior to their meeting on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Dylan Barbour joined The Bachelor Season 23, while Hannah Godwin made it into The Bachelorette Season 15. The couple immediately felt the spark, leading to their engagement during the show's finale in September 2019.
In January, the former Alabama pageant queen dropped a hint on her Instagram page that their wedding would take place on "August '23" — a.k.a. this month. They still have not released further details regarding the ceremony as of press time.
Holly Durst and Blake Julian
Former reality stars from Season 2 of Bachelor Pad, Holly Durst and Blake Julian, wed in Atlanta in June 2012 after meeting on the show.
"I couldn't be happier," Durst told People at that time. "Blake is my best friend and now my husband. I have a beautiful future ahead of me with this man. I love him with all my heart!"
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got engaged following the conclusion of their season in the franchise. They married in January 2016, and ABC aired the ceremony as a Valentine's Day special in 2016.
In August 2017, they welcomed their first child and named her Emerson Avery Tolbert. Their second child, Brooks, arrived two years later, while the third child and second son, Reed, was born in November 2022.
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti tied the knot on August 11, 2019, five years after they met in the Bachelor universe in 2015. They welcomed their first baby in 2022, and the couple said they are not trying to give their child a sibling immediately.
"Lots of reasons. I wish I could wait longer, but I would ideally like Dawson to be within 3 years apart from his sibling," Iaconetti said, as cited by Bachelor Nation. "I haven't been able to enjoy a summer for a while. Two years ago I was pregnant and suffering and last year, we were in the midst of a move and Dawson was in an extremely fussy phase."
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney
Following their engagement in New Zealand in October 2019, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney wed in California on February 27, 2010, while ABC's cameras were rolling.
Two years later, Malaney revealed they were expecting their first child together. After patiently waiting for the baby's arrival, they welcomed their daughter, Riley Anne Mesnick, in March 2013.
Jason is also a father to son Ty from his previous marriage.
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt
Joe Amabile put a ring on Serena Pitt on October 5, 2021, months after they joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which premiered on August 16, 2021. Over a year later, the couple exchanged vows at New York City Hall.
"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," Amabile and Pitt told People.
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher
After meeting during Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's romance bloomed and led to their long engagement. While they planned for months for their grand wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans.
As the restrictions eased, Rodgers and Fletcher said "I do" during an intimate wedding ceremony on May 14 in Santa Ynez, Calif.
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin
- Bachelorettes In Black! 'The Bachelor' Stars Hannah Godwin & Madison Prewett Dress For A Night On The Town In Body-Hugging Sexy Styles — Get The Look
- Colton Underwood Reveals He Was 'Blackmailed' Into Coming Out, Threatened With Nude Photo Leak After Visit To Los Angeles Spa
- Gotta See It Gram of the Day: Melissa Rycroft Reveals She Is Pregnant With Adorable Family Photo!
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin notably sent the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 fans into a frenzy when they shared their first kiss on the reality show. Although they got caught in a love triangle, the couple ended up together in the season finale and got engaged on October 5, 2021.
In January, they unveiled the details of their upcoming wedding through the Instagram series Wedding Wednesday and shared their plans to have two ceremonies in Chicago and Puerto Rico.
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch
The Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their first child, August "Auggy" William, in November 2021. The couple wed on October 28 in Sarasota, Fla., after four years.
Wendt and Loch delivered another good news in January, confirming they are expecting their second child together.
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell
After their meeting on The Bachelor in 2020, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell immediately fell in love with each other and left the show together weeks later.
Although they went through downs throughout their relationship, the couple remains positive about their future.
"We do things in our relationship for each other. We like to share that with people because they've come along on our long journey together," James told People in July. "There's no pressure. Everything that we do is for one another, and that, I think, is what makes our relationship work so well."
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's love story just started in the fall of 2022, but they already established a wide understanding of each other's personal lives.
In November 2022, Allio told Us Weekly that Maltby met his son and called the interaction a "beautiful thing."
However, there were recent speculations claiming that Allio and Maltby called it quits. Although Allio addressed it during his interview on the "She's All Bach" podcast, he told the public that they want to keep everything private.
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer went through a brief split after developing a romance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The couple eventually rekindled their romance and celebrated their first anniversary in July 2022.
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
The Bachelorette Season 13 couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got engaged in Spain after spending time together in the series. Shortly after the engagement, Abasolo told People he knew she would be "a great match."
"I didn't know how great it would be until I got there but I'm telling you, it was basically an ascension from night one," he added. "It just got better and better and it still does. I mean, I keep falling in love with this woman more and more every single day."
He soon married the Extra correspondent in Mexico before flying to Greece for their honeymoon.
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
Another Bachelor Nation success story: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk stood the test of time after their meeting in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. Despite having those sparks, Gottschalk did not propose to her as he felt they needed more time to allow their relationship to grow.
After trusting the process, they eventually got engaged and held their April 2021 wedding in Dallas, Texas.
Following the arrival of their son, Gates, in January 2022, Gates and Gottschalk confirmed in July their second baby's name: Max Asa Gottschalk.
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Nearly a decade after they tied the knot at the Four Seasons Resort Biltmore in Santa Barbara, Calif., Bachelor stars and Catherine Giudici are now parents to Mia Mejia, Isaiah Hendrix and Samuel Thomas.
Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin
Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin got engaged in May 2022. However, a plot twist happened: the female reality star said she was the one who proposed to her man, who said "yes" in return.
"I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day," she said. "I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon and back."
Jacobs did not let it become the official engagement by popping the question months after Kufrin's proposal.
Currently, the couple has not confirmed a wedding date yet, but they will expand their family soon as they announced in April they are expecting baby No. 1.
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
A love story from December 2003 remains one of the most precious and successful stories in the franchise's history.
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter met on the Season 1 of The Bachelorette and immediately clicked afterward. The physical therapist and the firefighter soon got engaged before tying the knot a year later, becoming the first couple to walk down the aisle.
They share two children together but keep themselves away from the spotlight, especially when Sutter was diagnosed with Lyme disease in May 2021.
Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar
After their time in the franchise, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar now reside in Austin, where they started planning their wedding. They got engaged in March when Shallcross gave Biggar a "disco ball engagement ring."
In an interview with People, Biggar revealed that her engagement ring has 150 smaller diamonds, hitting almost 3.10 carats.
"There's something about that ring that just caught my attention," Shallcross explained. "I just, without a doubt, could picture Kaity wearing that ring and it looking beautiful on her."