'Bachelor' Couples Who Are Still Together Today: Trista and Ryan Sutter, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs and More

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham met on the set of season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. After the series, their love bloomed as they announced the arrival of their first child together. While on their pregnancy journey, the couple held pre-wedding festivities in Hawaii before tying the knot in Maui on January 12, 2019.

Two years after Burnham gave birth to their daughter, Alessi, she and her husband expanded their family with twins, Senna and Lux.