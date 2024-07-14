NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
President Joe Biden is calling for the nation to come together after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt made on Saturday, July 13.
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden penned on X, formerly known as Twiter. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information." "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he continued. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
The Secret Service shared that the suspect had been "neutralized" within seconds of the shooting.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," their statement read. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
Despite the life-threatening incident, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, confirmed the politician was doing well.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," the statement read. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
Although Trump is alive, there have been reports of two casualties.
"CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now," journalist Mike Valente wrote in a social media post.
Journalist Merly Kornfield added: "Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."
Joseph Mines — who attended the campaign gathering — told a news outlet, "It seemed initially like firecrackers went off."
"One half of the crowd on the far end of the rally thought it was some type of weird joke, the other half of the crowd knew it wasn’t, and was trying to push or impress upon the rest of the crowd that this is serious," he revealed. "I think everyone got the idea of — very quickly — that it was a dangerous situation, and everyone just started hitting the deck."
Mines was left speechless by the occurrence.
"It’s something you don’t expect … it’s very shocking," he said of the shooting. "We shouldn’t be at a level of public political discourse in this country where this is going on, it feels like it’s 1960."