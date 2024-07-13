Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized
Donald Trump may have been shot at his Pennsylvania rally.
The former President of the United States was hosting an event in Butler when shots rang out and he was swiftly rushed off stage. The Secret Service later confirmed the shooter was neutralized.
In a statement, his communications director Steven Cheung said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
The White House also released a statement, saying, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."
While it's unclear exactly what happened at this moment, footage shows the right-wing leader grab his ear before Secret Service lunged at him and tackled him to the ground to protect him. The agent then tried to whisk Trump away from the podium, only for the Republican politician to put his fist up in defiance. Trump was then placed in his motorcade and taken to a local medical facility where he was treated for his injuries.
As OK! previously reported, mere days before, the businessman was teasing his choice for VP. “I have some really, really good candidates and you know, I may be leaning one way and that changes sometimes,” he said during on a recent podcast. “You know, all of a sudden you see something that you like or you don’t like, and you lean a little bit differently… It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.”
- Joe Biden Goes on 2-Minute Tangent About How Rival Donald Trump Is a 'Rapist,' 'Fraud' and 'Criminal': Watch
- Donald Trump 'Enjoying' Teasing His Vice Presidential Pick Days Before the Republican National Convention, Reporter Maggie Haberman Claims
- Amber Rose Roasted for Saying She's Voting for Donald Trump Because He Makes Her 'Feel Safe': 'This Just Broke My Brain'
According to CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, she believed Trump will go with J.D. Vance (R-OH).
“The person he has the best chemistry with, according to all of my reporting, is J.D. Vance,” she explained. “Whether he decides that there’s something else that he needs in a VP remains to be seen. But you know, there is a part of him that seems to be enjoying this, and that came through in his voice in that in that interview.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TMZ obtained the footage of Trump at the rally and obtained the statement from Cheung.