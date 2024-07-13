Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized

In a statement, his communications director Steven Cheung said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House also released a statement, saying, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."