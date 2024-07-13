OK Magazine
Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized

Jul. 13 2024

Donald Trump may have been shot at his Pennsylvania rally.

The former President of the United States was hosting an event in Butler when shots rang out and he was swiftly rushed off stage. The Secret Service later confirmed the shooter was neutralized.

Donald Trump may have been shot at Pennsylvania rally.

In a statement, his communications director Steven Cheung said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House also released a statement, saying, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

Donald Trump was tackled by Secret Service.

While it's unclear exactly what happened at this moment, footage shows the right-wing leader grab his ear before Secret Service lunged at him and tackled him to the ground to protect him. The agent then tried to whisk Trump away from the podium, only for the Republican politician to put his fist up in defiance. Trump was then placed in his motorcade and taken to a local medical facility where he was treated for his injuries.

