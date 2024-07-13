Joe Biden Goes on 2-Minute Tangent About How Rival Donald Trump Is a 'Rapist,' 'Fraud' and 'Criminal': Watch

On Friday, July 12, while speaking to supporters, the 2024 Democratic frontrunner went on a two-minute-long tangent, where he called out his rival's many wrongdoings .

“Mr. Trump raped her.” President Biden trashes Donald Trump for two and a half minutes straight, and it’s glorious. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/lkqcIDdHbo

Biden, 81, began, “Donald Trump is a convicted criminal,” to which he was met with excited chanting.

"He was convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies for paying hush money to a porn star and hiding it from voters in 2016," the current president continued of Trump, who will be sentenced by the judge on September 18.