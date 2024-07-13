OK Magazine
Joe Biden Goes on 2-Minute Tangent About How Rival Donald Trump Is a 'Rapist,' 'Fraud' and 'Criminal': Watch

Composite photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 13 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Joe Biden didn’t hold back from bashing Donald Trump in Detroit, Mich.

On Friday, July 12, while speaking to supporters, the 2024 Democratic frontrunner went on a two-minute-long tangent, where he called out his rival's many wrongdoings.

Source: @MikeSington/X

Biden, 81, began, “Donald Trump is a convicted criminal,” to which he was met with excited chanting.

"He was convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies for paying hush money to a porn star and hiding it from voters in 2016," the current president continued of Trump, who will be sentenced by the judge on September 18.

Source: CNN

Joe Biden has been called to step down by multiple Democratic lawmakers.

“Donald Trump was found liable for sexual assault by a judge who told us not to be fooled by Trump brushing it off,” Biden said of E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit.

“Here’s what the judge wrote: ‘Mr. Trump attempted to minimize sexual abuse finding it frivolous. Mr. Trump raped her.’ This is the judge’s language not mine,” the former senator added.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money case.

Biden — who is currently facing speculation about his ability to run for office following his disastrous debate performance — pointed out more of Trump’s faults.

“Donald Trump is a business fraud. He lost his license to do business in New York state. He was fines over $400 million for giving false information to banks. And he is still facing charges for the mishandling of classified information, which is a criminal offense,” he said.

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden raised concerns about his health after his shocking debate performance.

“He’s still facing charges for his for his role in January 6, trying to overthrow the outcome of the 2020 election. He’s still facing charges in Georgia for election interference. Remember his phone call? ‘I just need 11,780 votes.’ Name another president who’s ever done any of that!” Biden shared. “If you want to know how bad a businessman Trump really is, just think about this, he inherited millions of dollars only to squander it, he’s filed bankruptcy six times. He even went bankrupt running a casino, I didn’t think that was possible. Don’t the house always win at a casino?”

Source: Mega

President Joe Biden is 81.

Source: OK!

To conclude, the former vice president of Barack Obama brought up the January 6 insurrection once again.

“Most importantly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation. He led a violent mob on January 6 to overturn the 2020 election to hold onto power despite an election I won by seven million votes,” Biden stated.

