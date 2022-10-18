President Joe Biden Confident In The U.S. Economy & Dollar As Recession Worries Loom

President Joe Biden is playing it cool when it comes to increasing worries surrounding inflation and the state of the American economy, reassuring reporters about the value of the dollar while hitting the midterm campaign trail this past weekend.

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Does that make sense?” the commander-in-chief quipped while enjoying a scoop of chocolate chip ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, October 15. “It’s worldwide inflation that’s consequential."

Despite Biden’s apparent confidence in the dollar, which has soared over the past year, it seems several experts still have qualms when it comes to inflation.