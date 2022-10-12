'I Believe I Can Do The Job': Joe Biden, 79, Claps Back After Jake Tapper Questions His Age Before 2024 Election
Joe Biden is making it clear that age is just a number! Jake Tapper sat down with the president and asked him how he would respond to people who are nervous that he is not thinking straight.
"Whenever anyone raises concerns about your age — you are the oldest president in the United States — you always say, 'Watch me.' Voters have been watching you, Democratic voters approve of the job you're doing, Democratic voters overwhelming like you, but one poll shows that almost two thirds of Democratic voters want a new nominee in 2024. The top reasoning was your age. What is your message to Democrats, who like you, like what you have done, but are concerned about your age?" Tapper said in a new CNN interview.
Biden, 79, replied, "Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?"
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"
The politician has yet to announce that he is officially running for a second term in 2024, but he said he will focus on that a little later in the year. However, he is not concerned about any potential rivals, including Donald Trump.
"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," he declared.