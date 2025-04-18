'Decrepit Loser' Joe Biden Mocked for Confusing Iraq and Ukraine During Harvard Appearance

Biden’s visit to the university was supposed to be kept under wraps, as approximately 50 students were invited to listen to a “special guest” speak, but it didn’t pan out the way it was supposed to. As the former president was speaking, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside, banging on drums and stating, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.”

“We are here to protest the arrival of yet another genocidaire onto our campus, particularly the president, who gave billions and billions of dollars of support to Israel,” Olivia G. Pasquerella, one of the organizers of the pro-Palestine group said. “Harvard needs to stop inviting genocidaires to speak on campus.” As Biden was speaking, he made a snafu, mixing up Ukraine with Iraq as he talked about the war with Russia. Later, he took a bite of an ice cream bar, which dropped it on the floor.

Biden was mocked for his behavior, with one X user writing he's "such a decrepit loser," while another sarcastically said we should "keep sending him out."