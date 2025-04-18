or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

'Decrepit Loser' Joe Biden Mocked for Confusing Iraq and Ukraine During Harvard Appearance

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was mocked for confusing Iraq and Ukraine during an appearance at Harvard.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden was mocked for not keeping countries straight while making an appearance at Harvard.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden dropped ice cream on the floor while appearing at Harvard.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden’s visit to the university was supposed to be kept under wraps, as approximately 50 students were invited to listen to a “special guest” speak, but it didn’t pan out the way it was supposed to. As the former president was speaking, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside, banging on drums and stating, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.”

“We are here to protest the arrival of yet another genocidaire onto our campus, particularly the president, who gave billions and billions of dollars of support to Israel,” Olivia G. Pasquerella, one of the organizers of the pro-Palestine group said. “Harvard needs to stop inviting genocidaires to speak on campus.” As Biden was speaking, he made a snafu, mixing up Ukraine with Iraq as he talked about the war with Russia. Later, he took a bite of an ice cream bar, which dropped it on the floor.

Biden was mocked for his behavior, with one X user writing he's "such a decrepit loser," while another sarcastically said we should "keep sending him out."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's administration is currently at war with Harvard University.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s administration is currently battling Harvard, as they're trying to get them to fight antisemitism on campus by pointing out activists, banning DEI policies and agreeing to be independently audited regarding its teaching standards. To date, Harvard has not agreed to anything his administration has requested and is facing a possible revocation of its tax-exempt status, in addition to a $2.2 billion funding freeze.

“I think Harvard should just do what it’s doing — lifting everybody up,” The Harvard Crimson reported Biden said in his speech. “Harvard stepped up in a way no one else has. You should be really thankful.” Harvard’s President, Alan Garber, released the following message on April 14 in response to the demands from the Trump administration, stating: “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama said Harvard has 'set an example for other higher-ed institutions.'

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama also piped in via social media platform X to note Harvard has “set an example for other higher-ed institutions” by “rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect.”

“Let’s hope other institutions follow suit,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden said someone 'has to stand up and unite the world' during his speech at Harvard.

Aside from discussing Harvard, Biden also criticized Trump’s administration during his speech, stating, “If America doesn’t lead the world, who does? Someone has to stand up and unite the world. We need you. Not hyperbole.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.