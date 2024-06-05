'Not the Same Person': Joe Biden Allegedly Shows Signs of Cognitive Decline as Lawmakers Express Concern Over His Reliance on Notes and Cheat Sheets
A recent report has shed light on concerns over President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, with several high-ranking congressional lawmakers expressing their worry.
The report, based on interviews with over 45 Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers, revealed a series of troubling incidents that raised questions about the 81-year-old commander-in-chief's ability to effectively lead the country.
The outlet detailed how President Biden has increasingly relied on cheat sheets during meetings, and at times, has been observed closing his eyes for extended periods, leaving others to wonder if he had drifted off. Furthermore, participants in meetings have noted that the president speaks softly, making it difficult for them to comprehend his statements.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was quoted in the report as saying "Biden is not the same person" as he was years ago.
Others recounted instances where the president's demeanor and grasp of policy details fluctuated, leading him to frequently rely on notes and defer to aides during crucial conferences.
One individual who attended negotiations over congressional funding for Ukraine aid commented on the room's vibe as the president spoke, stating, "You couldn’t be there and not feel uncomfortable."
Despite efforts to address concerns directly with President Biden — instances like a conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson, where the president seemed unaware of certain policies — have left lawmakers concerned.
Lawmakers reportedly struggled to elicit clear decisions from the president on key points, with conversations being described as frustratingly vague and generalized.
Even during the final stages of negotiations over crucial matters like raising the debt ceiling, Biden's apparent lack of awareness of previous discussions led to further doubts about his current mental acuity.
The alarming nature of the report's allegations led to speculation about the Justice Department's reluctance to release certain documents, including tapes of Biden's interviews.
A senior GOP aide expressed concerns over the transparency surrounding the president's mental state, highlighting potential reasons for withholding information.
In response to the report, a White House official dismissed suggestions of mental decline, citing support from various quarters asserting President Biden's competence and experience.
Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term in office.
