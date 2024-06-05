OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

'Not the Same Person': Joe Biden Allegedly Shows Signs of Cognitive Decline as Lawmakers Express Concern Over His Reliance on Notes and Cheat Sheets

joe biden shows signs cognitive decline lawmakers concern cheat sheets
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A recent report has shed light on concerns over President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, with several high-ranking congressional lawmakers expressing their worry.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden shows signs cognitive decline lawmakers concern cheat sheets
Source: mega

President Biden allegedly reads from notes during meetings.

The report, based on interviews with over 45 Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers, revealed a series of troubling incidents that raised questions about the 81-year-old commander-in-chief's ability to effectively lead the country.

The outlet detailed how President Biden has increasingly relied on cheat sheets during meetings, and at times, has been observed closing his eyes for extended periods, leaving others to wonder if he had drifted off. Furthermore, participants in meetings have noted that the president speaks softly, making it difficult for them to comprehend his statements.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden shows signs cognitive decline lawmakers concern cheat sheets
Source: mega

More than one dozen sources close to the president recently revealed that Biden seems to have suffered a serious cognitive decline in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was quoted in the report as saying "Biden is not the same person" as he was years ago.

Others recounted instances where the president's demeanor and grasp of policy details fluctuated, leading him to frequently rely on notes and defer to aides during crucial conferences.

One individual who attended negotiations over congressional funding for Ukraine aid commented on the room's vibe as the president spoke, stating, "You couldn’t be there and not feel uncomfortable."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden shows signs cognitive decline lawmakers concern cheat sheets
Source: mega

Kevin McCarthy said, 'He's not the same person.'

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

Despite efforts to address concerns directly with President Biden — instances like a conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson, where the president seemed unaware of certain policies — have left lawmakers concerned.

Lawmakers reportedly struggled to elicit clear decisions from the president on key points, with conversations being described as frustratingly vague and generalized.

Even during the final stages of negotiations over crucial matters like raising the debt ceiling, Biden's apparent lack of awareness of previous discussions led to further doubts about his current mental acuity.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden shows signs cognitive decline lawmakers concern cheat sheets
Source: mega

Biden allegedly forgets his own policies when discussing important issues and mumbles or stops talking for extended periods of time.

Article continues below advertisement

The alarming nature of the report's allegations led to speculation about the Justice Department's reluctance to release certain documents, including tapes of Biden's interviews.

A senior GOP aide expressed concerns over the transparency surrounding the president's mental state, highlighting potential reasons for withholding information.

In response to the report, a White House official dismissed suggestions of mental decline, citing support from various quarters asserting President Biden's competence and experience.

Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term in office.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

The Wall Street Journal provided quotes and sources used in this article.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.