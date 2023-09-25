Joe Biden's Health Issues: What to Know About the President's Condition

President Joe Biden's age is already a concern for voters who think he is too old to be reelected, and his current health condition is only making things worse.

Most recently, he sparked rumors that he is showing early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's disease when he spoke at a campaign reception in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 20.

During the event hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, Biden repeated the same story about the August 2017 riot in Charlottesville, Va., within a span of 20 minutes.

OK! cited mental health experts' explanations about the symptoms of deteriorating mental health, including repeating words or phrases within a short period of time. Biden, however, has been showing the aforementioned sign over the past few years.

According to RadarOnline, psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff alleged in February that the available evidence proved that the president has been "secretly suffering" from dementia.