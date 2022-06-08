Whoops! President Joe Biden Stumbles Again While Boarding Air Force One

BARACK OBAMA SUPPORTS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AFTER AUDIENCE IGNORES HIM DURING FORMER LEADER'S WHITE HOUSE VISIT

"I am concerned. We do these town halls all across Pennsylvania, and every single one it comes up that our leaders should have cognitive tests. And there's a simple one — one that President Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — by the way, I put it on droz.com, so all the viewers now when the show is done can go to it and just do it yourself, a simple test," he told the show host. "Remember five words and then remember it in five minutes or count back by sevens from 100, simple tasks, not difficult to do."

The television personality noted that while Biden had a physical last year, the doctor did not test his cognitive function.

"How do you explain the forgetfulness? The outbursts? The handshakes into the air or the 'guys that are the kleptocracies.'" he continued. "By the way, it's a pretty brave move to put kleptocracy in the prompter. But these are realities of just observing what is going on that we have to at least address by asking for there to be some cognitive test. Most Americans desire that."