Whoops! President Joe Biden Stumbles Again While Boarding Air Force One
President Joe Biden almost took an embarrassing tumble while climbing the steps of Air Force One. The misstep was caught by onlookers on Wednesday, June 8, after the President made an appearance at a press conference in Washington addressing gun violence.
"The voters sent a clear message last night," Radar reported Biden said at the event, referring to California's recent election. "Both parties have to step up and do something about crime as well as gun violence."
"The first major bill we passed ... we gave the states and localities billions of dollars, billions of dollars and then encouraged them to use it to hire police officers and reform the police department," he continued. "Very few have done it."
Shortly after making his speech, the 79-year-old politician left to board his plane for a flight to California when he seemingly tripped on nothing while walking up the steps.
This is only one of many sightings of the President stumbling or seeming confused during public appearances, leaving many worried for Biden's health. As OK! previously reported, Dr. Mehmet Oz recently spoke with tv host Sean Hannity and suggested the political leader should do a cognitive health assessment.
"I am concerned. We do these town halls all across Pennsylvania, and every single one it comes up that our leaders should have cognitive tests. And there's a simple one — one that President Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — by the way, I put it on droz.com, so all the viewers now when the show is done can go to it and just do it yourself, a simple test," he told the show host. "Remember five words and then remember it in five minutes or count back by sevens from 100, simple tasks, not difficult to do."
The television personality noted that while Biden had a physical last year, the doctor did not test his cognitive function.
"How do you explain the forgetfulness? The outbursts? The handshakes into the air or the 'guys that are the kleptocracies.'" he continued. "By the way, it's a pretty brave move to put kleptocracy in the prompter. But these are realities of just observing what is going on that we have to at least address by asking for there to be some cognitive test. Most Americans desire that."