Joe Biden's Mental Health Questioned Again After Repeating a Story 'Word for Word' Minutes Apart

"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden said to the crowd of supporters. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."

The 80-year-old then shared that when Donald Trump was in office at the time, he was asked what he thought of the disturbing gathering.