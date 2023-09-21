Joe Biden's Mental Health Questioned Again After Repeating a Story 'Word for Word' Minutes Apart
Does Joe Biden show the early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's?
On Wednesday, September 20, while speaking at a campaign reception in Manhattan hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, the President of the United States recalled a story regarding the August 2017 riot in Charlottesville, Va.
"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden said to the crowd of supporters. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."
The 80-year-old then shared that when Donald Trump was in office at the time, he was asked what he thought of the disturbing gathering.
"The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, 'What do you think would happen?' He was the sitting president. And he said, 'I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.' And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that's when I decided I — I was going to run again," Biden said.
Just 20 minutes later, the father-of-four repeated the same details of the story almost word for word, a mistake that has led to concern over Biden's fitness to run the country for a second term.
"You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process," he reiterated to the audience.
"And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, 'There are some very fine people on both sides.' Well, that kept ringing in my head," he said.
"And so, I couldn't, quite frankly, remain silent any longer," Biden noted. "So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career."
According to mental health experts, repeating words, phrases or stories within short time frames, similar to this instance with Biden, can be a possible sign of dementia or Alzheimer's.
This was not the first occasion Biden slipped up during a public speech, and people from both sides of the aisle have become increasingly worried for the commander-in-chief's mental health due to his plethora of recent gaffes.
