Joe Biden Looks Happy and Healthy While Celebrating Granddaughter's Birthday After Revealing Cancer Radiation Treatment 'Worked as Intended': Photo

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Joe Biden seemed to be in good spirits while enjoying a night out after revealing that his cancer treatment was "working as intended." The former POTUS, 83, was spotted celebrating his granddaughter's birthday in photos shared by his youngest daughter, Ashley Biden, via Instagram on Thursday, September 10.

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Joe Biden Appeared Healthy in New Photos

Source: @ashleybiden/Instagram Joe Biden appeared in photos celebrating his granddaughter Finnegan Biden's birthday.

In the photo, Joe smiled and appeared healthy as he posed next to his son Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan, who was celebrating her 26th birthday. The former president wore a crisp white collared shirt with suspenders and a dark-colored tie, while his wife, Jill Biden, sat on the other side of the birthday girl.

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Joe Biden Shared Cancer Update Earlier This Week

Source: MEGA Joe Biden thanked his medical team for helping 'control' his cancer.

The photo comes days after Joe shared a positive update in his battle with prostate cancer. "Every September we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This month it's more personal for me," he wrote in a lengthy post shared via X on September 8. "More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones," he continued. "When prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100 percent."

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Every September we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This year it’s more personal for me.



More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones.… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 8, 2026 Source: Joe Biden/X Joe Biden shared an update on his cancer battle on September 8.

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Joe Biden Revealed His Radiation Treatment Was Working 'as Intended'

Source: MEGA Joe Biden urged men to have the 'hard' conversations with their doctors.

Joe urged men not to "put off" conversations with their doctors, adding that he was "deeply grateful" to his medical team for helping "control" his cancer. "The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," he concluded. "It’s my hope and prayer that by sharing our experience and being part of this important conversation, we can help save lives. Talk to your doctors. Ask the hard questions. Do it for yourself, and do it for the people who love you."

Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in May 2025

Source: MEGA Joe Biden revealed the cancer had spread to his bones when announcing his diagnosis.