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Joe Biden Looks Happy and Healthy While Celebrating Granddaughter's Birthday After Revealing Cancer Radiation Treatment 'Worked as Intended': Photo

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA; @ashleybiden/Instagram

Joe Biden was spotted out with his family days after sharing a positive update about his health.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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Joe Biden seemed to be in good spirits while enjoying a night out after revealing that his cancer treatment was "working as intended."

The former POTUS, 83, was spotted celebrating his granddaughter's birthday in photos shared by his youngest daughter, Ashley Biden, via Instagram on Thursday, September 10.

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Joe Biden Appeared Healthy in New Photos

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Photo of Joe Biden appeared in photos celebrating his granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Source: @ashleybiden/Instagram

Joe Biden appeared in photos celebrating his granddaughter Finnegan Biden's birthday.

In the photo, Joe smiled and appeared healthy as he posed next to his son Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan, who was celebrating her 26th birthday.

The former president wore a crisp white collared shirt with suspenders and a dark-colored tie, while his wife, Jill Biden, sat on the other side of the birthday girl.

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Joe Biden Shared Cancer Update Earlier This Week

Photo of Joe Biden thanked his medical team for helping 'control' his cancer.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden thanked his medical team for helping 'control' his cancer.

The photo comes days after Joe shared a positive update in his battle with prostate cancer.

"Every September we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This month it's more personal for me," he wrote in a lengthy post shared via X on September 8.

"More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones," he continued. "When prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100 percent."

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Source: Joe Biden/X

Joe Biden shared an update on his cancer battle on September 8.

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Joe Biden Revealed His Radiation Treatment Was Working 'as Intended'

Photo of Joe Biden urged men to have the 'hard' conversations with their doctors.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden urged men to have the 'hard' conversations with their doctors.

Joe urged men not to "put off" conversations with their doctors, adding that he was "deeply grateful" to his medical team for helping "control" his cancer.

"The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," he concluded. "It’s my hope and prayer that by sharing our experience and being part of this important conversation, we can help save lives. Talk to your doctors. Ask the hard questions. Do it for yourself, and do it for the people who love you."

Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in May 2025

Photo of Joe Biden revealed the cancer had spread to his bones when announcing his diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden revealed the cancer had spread to his bones when announcing his diagnosis.

Joe's "aggressive" stage four prostate cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025, months after he left the White House earlier that year.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office announced on May 18, 2015. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

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