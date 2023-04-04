Joe Biden 'Not Expected' To Attend King Charles' Coronation Despite 'Strong' Friendship: Source
Will any notables outside of the monarchy actually attend King Charles' coronation?
While the May 6 event is the first since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1953, a new report claimed President Joe Biden is "not expected" to attend, as he needs to prioritize an April 11 trip to Ireland.
At 80, two overseas trips within weeks of each other may prove to be too much for the POTUS, the outlet noted.
The snub comes as a bit of a surprise since it's believed the men have a "strong" relationship — though that's why First Lady Jill Biden and some of her husband's "high-profile representatives" may come in his place.
The president is hardly the first to decline an invite to the U.K. event, as British superstars Adele and Ed Sheeran have allegedly said no as well, as OK! reported.
"The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform. He was very keen that they were part of the concert," a source spilled to an outlet. "There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to reveal whether they'll swing by for the celebration, which they were officially invited to via a personal e-mail from Charles.
While some experts believe Harry's family ties will be broken forever if he doesn't attend, others insisted it would be a complete mess if the Sussexes are present.
One ally of the royals told a publication the California residents will be ignored if they show up.
"They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives," they stated. "Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them."
The Telegraph reported on Biden's likely absence at the coronation, with The Daily Beast obtaining their quotes.