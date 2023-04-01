OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Accidentally Calls Mississippi Town Rolling Fork ‘Rolling Stone’ In Latest Awkward Mix-Up

Apr. 1 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Joe Biden made yet another gaffe!

On Friday, March 31, the 46th president traveled down to Rock Fort, Mississippi after the town was ripped apart by a severe tornado last week. There, he made a speech addressing the tragedy and dedicating Federal support to the destroyed community.

"We’re not just here for today … we’re going to get it done for you," the president declared. "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone."

He not only called the town "Rolling Stone" once, but twice, saying, "The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we’ll be with you every step of the way."

At the end of the 80-year-old’s speech, he acknowledged his mistake.

"What did I say, I said Rolling Fork," the father-of-four stated. "Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here."

Sadly, the horrifying natural disaster killed at least 26 people throughout Mississippi and Alabama when it tore through the states. The storm was classified to be EF-4 tornado, indicating its intense power. Rolling Fork, home to about 2,000 residents, has been almost completely destroyed, with flattened houses, flipped cars and uprooted trees.

On Sunday, March 26, Biden announced that he will be making federal funding available to the hardest hit counties in the area.

This mistake was not the first that the current commander-in-chief has made, in fact, it has become such a pattern that many are concerned about Biden’s fitness to lead the country. Biden’s most recent mix up comes just a day after political opponent Donald Trump declined to comment on his cogitative abilities.

Trump sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity, where the newscaster asked the 2024 presidential candidate about Biden’s mental state.

"Why are you reluctant to say he looks like he's in a cognitive decline?" Hannity inquired.

"Because I don't want to say that. I don't think it's appropriate for me. You can say it," Trump said in response.

"Oh, I do," the Fox News employee quipped.

Trump then added, "A lot of people say it. I think, as somebody that is in the position that I'm in, I think it's inappropriate for me to say it."

