Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Invited To King Charles III's Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally received their invitation to King Charles III’s coronation.
"The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for the royal couple announced on Sunday, March 5. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."
In February, a source revealed Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, had yet to be invited to the May 6 celebration after the Sussexes famously sparked even more tension with the royal family following the release of Harry's shocking memoir.
The book included scathing comments about the high-profile family and described a multitude of traumas Harry experienced throughout his life in the limelight. In a recent interview, the father-of-two discussed the speculation surrounding the pending invitation.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it," he explained at the time.
An inside source also noted that Charles hoped things would “calm down” between them before his big day.
"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source added. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."
Despite Harry and Charles' hopes for patching things up, some have speculated the bombshell memoir may have something to do with Harry and Meghan being asked to leave their U.K. home.
- Prince Harry Doesn't See Himself As A 'Victim', Claims He Released Bombshell Memoir As An 'Act Of Service'
- Prince Harry Feels 'Incredibly Free' Despite Being Diagnosed With PTSD, ADD & Depression In Vulnerable Sit-Down
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Threatens To Overshadow King Charles III's Coronation: 'They Hold The Upperhand'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," said the pair’s rep earlier this month.
The married couple currently lives with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, in California.
People previously reported on the invitation.