or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > hunter biden
OK LogoPolitics

Joe Biden's Son Hunter Claims Democrats Lost the 2024 Election Because They Didn't 'Remain Loyal' to His Dad

photo of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden blamed the Democratic Party for his father's demise in the 2024 election.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden joined Jaime Harrison, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, for a shocking interview about why his father, Joe Biden, gave up his bid for the 2024 election.

During the “At Our Table” podcast episode, which has yet to be released, Hunter claimed that the Democrats would have won the election against President Donald Trump had they remained committed to his father’s leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Claims Democrats Were Not 'Loyal' to His Father

image of Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election in July of that same year.
Source: mega

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election in July of that same year.

“I will tell you why we lost the last election. We lost the election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party. That’s my position,” Hunter said in the podcast, due to air on Thursday, July 17.

“We had the advantage of incumbency. We had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Going to Fight'

image of Hunter Biden claimed the Democrats will 'fight' for 'the next three years' to reclaim the White House.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden claimed the Democrats will 'fight' for 'the next three years' to reclaim the White House.

Hunter noted that for the next election, the Democrats will unleash their power to defeat the Republicans and Donald, who claimed he would like to run for a third term.

“We are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee,” Hunter said. “And then with the nominee, we better as h--- get behind that nominee.”

Notably, former President Biden, who served as the United States’ political leader from 2021 until 2025, took himself out of the 2024 election in July of that same year after a horrendous debate against Donald the month prior.

MORE ON:
hunter biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Joe Biden Drop Out of the 2024 Election?

image of Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris after withdrawing from the political race.
Source: mega

Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris after withdrawing from the political race.

After withdrawing, Joe endorsed Kamala Harris for president, leading her to campaign against Donald before losing against the now-president.

In an interview after leaving the political party, Joe claimed he had “no serious problem” with his health — which Americans claimed was the reason for his incapacity.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” he told CBS Sunday Morning at the time. “And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”

Hunter Biden Denies Father's Health Was Reason for Dropping Out of 2024 Election

image of Joe Biden announced his cancer diagnosis in May.
Source: mega

Joe Biden announced his cancer diagnosis in May.

Despite claiming his health was not the reason for dropping out of the election, the former president revealed in May that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, leading to many allegations of a health cover-up to make sure the Dems controlled the White House for as long as possible.

When talking on the “At Our Table” podcast, Hunter denied his father’s physical and mental state had anything to do with why he chose to stop his re-election run.

“What sells is the idea of a conspiracy,” Hunter said. “Every single day, hundreds of people [are around], and you can’t get one of them to go on the record and say, ‘I saw the president do X.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.