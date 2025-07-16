Joe Biden's Son Hunter Claims Democrats Lost the 2024 Election Because They Didn't 'Remain Loyal' to His Dad

During the “At Our Table” podcast episode, which has yet to be released, Hunter claimed that the Democrats would have won the election against President Donald Trump had they remained committed to his father’s leadership.

Hunter Biden joined Jaime Harrison , former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, for a shocking interview about why his father, Joe Biden , gave up his bid for the 2024 election.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election in July of that same year.

“We had the advantage of incumbency. We had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down,” he added.

“I will tell you why we lost the last election. We lost the election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party. That’s my position,” Hunter said in the podcast, due to air on Thursday, July 17.

Hunter Biden claimed the Democrats will 'fight' for 'the next three years' to reclaim the White House.

Hunter noted that for the next election, the Democrats will unleash their power to defeat the Republicans and Donald, who claimed he would like to run for a third term.

“We are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee,” Hunter said. “And then with the nominee, we better as h--- get behind that nominee.”

Notably, former President Biden, who served as the United States’ political leader from 2021 until 2025, took himself out of the 2024 election in July of that same year after a horrendous debate against Donald the month prior.