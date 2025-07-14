Joe Biden's Doctor Refuses to Answer Questions About the Former President's Health in House Republican Probe
Joe Biden’s former doctor Kevin O’Connor refused to answer when asked about the former president’s health, invoking the Fifth Amendment during a congressional deposition.
O’Connor is being accused of not being forthcoming with the public about Biden’s health during his presidency and covering up his cancer diagnosis.
During Biden's presidency, many raised concerns about his cognitive health and ability to perform the job effectively.
Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Biden’s “aggressive form of prostate cancer” was confirmed via a statement from his office on May 18, months after he was no longer the leader of the U.S.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," they shared at the time. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
They also explained the cancer was "hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management" and that Biden and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Joe Biden's Doctor Refused to Answer Questions
When appearing before Congress, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said O’Connor was asked, “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?”
He was also asked, “Do you ever believe President Biden was unfit to execute his duties?”
In response to both questions, he invoked his amendment rights and refused to answer.
“This is unprecedented, and I think that this adds more fuel to the fire that there was a cover-up,” Comer shared. In another statement, he claimed it was “clear there was a conspiracy to cover up” Biden’s declining mental health.
“Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a cover-up from happening again,” he added. “We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve.”
Republican Representative Ronny Johnson Speaks Out About Dr. Kevin O'Connor Staying Quiet
The Oversight Committee also took to social media platform X to share footage of O’Connor's testimony, writing, “🚨 EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Joe Biden's White House doctor, Kevin O'Connor, PLEADS THE FIFTH and REFUSES to answer if he was ever told to lie about Biden's health or whether he believed Biden was unfit to execute his duties as president. What are they hiding? WATCH THE DEPOSITION 👇🏻.”
Republican Texas Representative Ronny Jackson also spoke out about O’Connor remaining mum.
“Dr. O’Connor pleading the Fifth all but confirms he was a key player in the biggest coverup in presidential history and knew Joe Biden wasn’t fit to serve, and now he’s grasping for anything to protect himself. Experts agree that the Oversight Committee’s questions wouldn’t have violated doctor-patient confidentiality, which means O’Connor isn’t shielding Biden’s privacy — he’s most likely shielding his own criminal behavior," Jackson said.
Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett Believes Kevin O'Connor Did the Right Thing
Jasmine Crockett, a Democratic Texas Representative, felt O’Connor did the right thing, as it’s likely “what any good lawyer would advise him to do.” Additionally, she felt he may have lost his medical license had he disclosed patient records.
She also defended Biden’s mental acuity, stating he “completely understood what was going on” and “may get fumbled up by words, but that’s not anything new and it’s not anything that came with age.”
“There is nothing about Joe Biden and his stutter or him being older that caused any issues as it relates to potentially harming the American people,” she added. “The reality is that the country wasn’t off the rails when Joe Biden was sitting in the White House.”