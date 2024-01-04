Joe Biden Returns From St. Croix Vacation With 'Lobster Red' Sunburn 9 Months After Skin Cancer Scare

Despite his history with skin cancer, many on X, formerly known as Twitter, took the opportunity to roast the president for his "lobster red" skin.

One user shared a pic of Biden in a post that read, "Everyone make sure your grandpas use actual suntan lotion instead of letting them use a jar of mayo on accident."

Another user commented, "I think he took his staff's advice to appeal to Red voters a bit too literally.

A third person joked, "Joe Biden to be announced as Red Hulk in the next Marvel movie."