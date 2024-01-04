Joe Biden Returns From St. Croix Vacation With 'Lobster Red' Sunburn 9 Months After Skin Cancer Scare
President Joe Biden returned to the White House from his New Year's vacation in St. Croix sporting a noticeable sunburn. This comes just nine months after he had surgery to remove a cancerous skin lesion from his chest.
The 81-year-old president will continue to have regular skin screenings as part of his ongoing health care.
Despite his history with skin cancer, many on X, formerly known as Twitter, took the opportunity to roast the president for his "lobster red" skin.
One user shared a pic of Biden in a post that read, "Everyone make sure your grandpas use actual suntan lotion instead of letting them use a jar of mayo on accident."
Another user commented, "I think he took his staff's advice to appeal to Red voters a bit too literally.
A third person joked, "Joe Biden to be announced as Red Hulk in the next Marvel movie."
In February 2023, President Biden underwent a physical where a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, was discovered on his chest. Dr. Jill Biden had also been diagnosed with this type of cancer around the same time.
Both of them underwent the Mohs procedure, a common and low-risk surgery, to remove the cancerous lesions.
President Biden himself has linked his past experiences with environmental factors. He has mentioned the "oil slicks" he used to encounter in his youth in Delaware, suggesting that these may have played a role in his skin lesions.
The president recalled how car windshields would be covered in gunk due to the heavy pollution.
During his return to the White House, President Biden faced one question from the press regarding the border crisis.
This year, the United States reached the highest number of migrant encounters ever recorded, with over 300,000 documented attempts to cross the southern border in December alone. The border crisis has become a major political issue, with Republicans criticizing Biden's handling of the situation.
While on vacation, President Biden remained engaged with his national security team.
He released statements in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine and a massive earthquake in Japan. However, his sunburn and time spent with family were also noted, as he was seen in public only once during his week-long vacation.
Apart from the sunburn issue, the Bidens also faced criticism for taking a luxurious vacation while many people still grapple with financial burdens from the holidays.
They reportedly spent the trip in the company of their granddaughter, Natalie, at the beachfront villa of Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.