Joe Biden's Granddaughter Slams Forthcoming Tell-All Book About His Health as 'Fairy Smut' Chock Full of 'Unoriginal, Uninspired Lies'

As OK! reported, there have been many bombshell accusations made regarding Joe in the tome, including one in which he allegedly didn’t recognize actor George Clooney.

“Clooney was shaken to his core,” Jake and Alex wrote. “The president hadn’t recognized him, a man he had known for years. Clooney had expressed concern about Biden’s health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver.”

This interaction was completely different to the last time Joe and George had been together at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, where Biden referred to him as “Amal Clooney’s husband.”

At the fundraiser, Jake and Alex noted Joe was “slow and almost catatonic” with “obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide.”