Article continues below advertisement
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Slams Forthcoming Tell-All Book About His Health as 'Fairy Smut' Chock Full of 'Unoriginal, Uninspired Lies'

Composite photo of Jake Tapper, Joe Biden, Naomi Biden and Alex Thompson
Source: MEGA; @naomibiden/Instagram; @alxthomp/Instagram

Joe Biden's granddaughter slammed a forthcoming tell-all book about his health as 'fairy smut' chock full of 'unoriginal, uninspired lies.'

By:

May 20 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, slammed Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson over their forthcoming book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fairy Smut'

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Naomi Biden said the forthcoming book is for the 'permanent, professional chattering class.'

“If anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class,” Naomi, who obtained an advance copy of the book, wrote in a post on social media platform X. “The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck.”

Jake and Alex have yet to comment on Naomi’s fiery response to their book.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Didn't Remember George Clooney

Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney was reportedly 'shaken to his core' when Joe Biden didn't recognize him.

As OK! reported, there have been many bombshell accusations made regarding Joe in the tome, including one in which he allegedly didn’t recognize actor George Clooney.

“Clooney was shaken to his core,” Jake and Alex wrote. “The president hadn’t recognized him, a man he had known for years. Clooney had expressed concern about Biden’s health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver.”

This interaction was completely different to the last time Joe and George had been together at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, where Biden referred to him as “Amal Clooney’s husband.”

At the fundraiser, Jake and Alex noted Joe was “slow and almost catatonic” with “obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide.”

Article continues below advertisement

Other Bombshell Allegations

Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama had to help 'finish sentences' for Joe Biden at a fundraiser, according to a forthcoming book.

During the same fundraiser, Jake and Alex detailed how Barack Obama had to guide a frozen Joe off the stage.

"Obama didn't know what to make of how his former running mate was acting,” they wrote. “At one point, in a small group of a few dozen top donors, Biden began speaking — barely audibly — and trailed off incoherently. Obama had to jump in and preside. At other moments, during photos, Obama would hop in and finish sentences for him.”

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was accused of 'totally f------' the Democratic Party.

Other things noted in the book include accusations Joe “totally f-----" the Democratic Party, in addition to his team considering putting him in a wheelchair if he served a second term.

Jake and Alex wrote Joe’s aides allegedly shielded him from his Cabinet secretaries throughout 2023 and 2024, as multiple cabinet members saw the ex-president “mumbling and not making much sense" sometimes.

