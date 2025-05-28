or
Livid Joe Exotic Slams Donald Trump After Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by President: 'Never Been More Disappointed'

Composite photo of Joe Exotic, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic slammed Donald Trump after Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by him.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

In the wake of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley being pardoned by Donald Trump, jailed reality star Joe “Exotic” Maldonado ranted about how he's still not free.

“Donald J. Trump please restore freedom for Joe Exotic so he can go back to doing good in the world,” Joe wrote on social media platform X. “Joe Exotic did not hurt anyone. Joe Exotic did not pay anyone. Joe Exotic had no plans to hurt anyone. Joe Exotic has suffered seven years behind bars being isolated, abused, and treated in ways no American should ever endure.”

'A 21 Year Disproportional Sentence'

Source: @joe_exotic/X

Joe Exotic claimed he didn't 'hurt' or 'pay' anyone in his rant on X.

Joe continued his plea, noting he has “no prior criminal record” and “is not a danger to society.”

He also alleged there was “collusion between federal agencies and their so-called ‘informants' to make him end up in jail, noting they “confessed to perjury before and during the criminal trial” and the “coerced testimonies" "caused a 21-year disproportional sentence.”

“Joe’s health has taken a horrifying turn during his imprisonment,” his post added. “He is battling advanced cancer and it’s critical he receives better nutrition and medical care.”

The message also noted Joe is a “philanthropist,” as he is involved in Operation Smile, Innocent Project and the Make a Wish Foundation.

Joe Exotic's Demands

Source: @joe_exotic/X

Joe Exotic asked people what they think of Donald Trump pardoning everyone but him.

“Every media outlet in the world needs to be aware of the perjury, entrapment and misconduct in the case of Joe Exotic,” he added in another post. “Joe Exotic should be pardoned.”

Joe claimed people say he “got them through COVID,” referring to how Tiger King was so popular, yet Donald has pardoned “everyone but” him.

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic Is Livid at Donald Trump

Photo of Joe Exotic
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic alleged a weapon was hidden in the woods to kill him.

In a press release, Joe shared he has “never been more disappointed in his life that President Trump is pardoning all of these people that have actually committed crimes and yet the President leaves me here as an innocent man even after all the government witnesses admitted to perjury on world television in season 2 of Tiger King.”

He went on to allege the “government’s ‘so called’ hitman” took producers of Tiger King and his lawyer and showed them where they “hid a murder weapon in the woods,” adding “how they planned to kill” Joe if getting him incarcerated “didn’t work to steal” his zoo.

The Chrisley's Pardoned

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump on May 27.

As OK! reported, Donald officially pardoned the Chrisley’s on May 27, calling Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley himself to deliver the news. Todd was initially set to serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie was set to be in for seven. Their release is imminent.

