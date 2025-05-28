Livid Joe Exotic Slams Donald Trump After Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by President: 'Never Been More Disappointed'

Joe Exotic slammed Donald Trump after Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by him.

“Donald J. Trump please restore freedom for Joe Exotic so he can go back to doing good in the world,” Joe wrote on social media platform X. “Joe Exotic did not hurt anyone. Joe Exotic did not pay anyone. Joe Exotic had no plans to hurt anyone. Joe Exotic has suffered seven years behind bars being isolated, abused, and treated in ways no American should ever endure.”

Joe Exotic claimed he didn't 'hurt' or 'pay' anyone in his rant on X.

Joe continued his plea, noting he has “no prior criminal record” and “is not a danger to society.”

He also alleged there was “collusion between federal agencies and their so-called ‘informants' to make him end up in jail, noting they “confessed to perjury before and during the criminal trial” and the “coerced testimonies" "caused a 21-year disproportional sentence.”

“Joe’s health has taken a horrifying turn during his imprisonment,” his post added. “He is battling advanced cancer and it’s critical he receives better nutrition and medical care.”

The message also noted Joe is a “philanthropist,” as he is involved in Operation Smile, Innocent Project and the Make a Wish Foundation.