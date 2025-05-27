or
Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardoned by Donald Trump as They’re Set to Be Released From Prison

Composite photo of Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned by Donald Trump and will be freed from jail.

May 27 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially been pardoned by Donald Trump and will be released from prison as soon as tomorrow, according to a news outlet.

Donald Trump's Call to Savannah Chrisley

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Todd and Julie's harsh sentence 'a terrible thing.'

Todd and Julie have been in prison since 2022, but due to Donald’s pardon, they won’t have to serve any more of their sentence.

Donald personally called Savannah Chrisley, who has been an ardent supporter of his, to deliver the news. “It’s a terrible thing,” Donald said, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley, through tears, thanked Donald Trump for pardoning her parents.

Savannah thanked the president, through tears, as did her brother, Greyson Chrisley, who was also on the call. “They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” Donald said, asking Savannah if Greyson was also fighting for their release. Greyson also informed Donald he saw him speak, and it was “the greatest presidential speech of his life.”

Todd Chrisley

'Congratulate Your Parents'

Photo of Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Julie Chrisley was originally sentenced to seven years in prison.

Greyson and Savannah then shared Greyson had been kicked out of a class at the University of Alabama for defending Donald, to which he seemed shocked, claiming he was “surprised” as he’d “get 90 percent of the vote” at the University of Alabama or “maybe more.” “Congratulate your parents,” Donald added, “I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”

It May Take a Few Days

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told Savannah Chrisley to 'congratulate' her parents on their release.

When Todd and Julie were sentenced for bank and tax fraud, Todd was given 12 years in prison and Julie was given seven. They both appealed their sentences but these were denied.

In the wake of the news, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told a media outlet Todd and Julie’s release could take a few days, and they may end up at a halfway house before coming home.

