Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardoned by Donald Trump as They’re Set to Be Released From Prison

Todd and Julie have been in prison since 2022, but due to Donald’s pardon, they won’t have to serve any more of their sentence.

Donald personally called Savannah Chrisley, who has been an ardent supporter of his, to deliver the news. “It’s a terrible thing,” Donald said, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”