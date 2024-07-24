OK Magazine
'Rude and Nasty': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Slams Cousin Richard Wakile After Neighborhood Altercation

Composite picture of Joe Gorga and Richard Wakile.
Source: MEGA; @kathywakile/Instagram

Joe Gorga claims cousin Richard Wakile was 'rude and nasty.'

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga has been estranged from cousins Kathy and Rich Wakile for quite some time now; however, the pair recently had a run-in — and things did not go smoothly.

Source: MEGA

Joe and Melissa Gorga have been estranged from cousins Kathy and Rich Wakile for a while.

On wife Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, Joe shared that he saw Rich out recently and decided to aporoach him. In a friendly manner, Joe said, “What’s up Wakile?” Unfortunately for Joe, Rich was not having it. He claimed Rich simply answered: “That’s Mr. Wakile to you” and then drove off. Joe described Rich as “really rude and nasty” after the incident. He went on to reveal what he thinks the issue is that Rich and Kathy have with him and Melissa.

Source: @kathywakile/Instagram

Melissa Gorga claimed cousin Kathy Wakile is 'petty.'

“You’re still bitter you got kicked off the show,” Joe shared, regarding Kathy being let go from RHONJ after Season 7.

“That’s what it is,” Joe reiterated. “Get over it.”

Source: @kathywakile/Instagram

Joe Gorga claims Kathy and Rich are bitter they got kicked off of 'RHONJ.'

As OK! previously reported, Melissa also addressed Kathy on her podcast after the latter made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During her appearance, Andy Cohen asked Kathy about “building a house by Melissa’s new house.” “Yeah, Melissa Way,” Kathy sarcastically responded. “Apparently, she owns the street.”

Kathy also shared on the talk show that she found it “very convenient” Melissa suddenly wanted to make up — but seemed to shoot down any chances of that happening even if they live in the same neighborhood. In addressing Kathy on her podcast, Melissa shared, “I’m like, ‘Huh? Do I regret saying that after she had that weird attitude?’”

Source: MEGA

Joe and Melissa Gorga currently do not speak to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas.

“It was weird,” Melissa added. “ I think she forgets who said they’re gonna cut the cancer out. [My husband] did what [he] had to do, which was support [his] family. [Joe's] sister asked [him] for something, and there [he was] being a good brother and did what [he] had to do.” Calling Wakile “a little petty,” Melissa noted that Joe and Kathy are “real cousins,” which is why she extended an olive branch. Since it wasn’t well-received, Melissa claimed she doesn’t “like the attitude” and Kathy can “stay on” her side of the street. Kathy and Rich are not the only family members Melissa and Joe have issues with, as they are currently not speaking to Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently airing, Melissa and Joe have yet to have any interaction with Teresa and Luis even when being in the same room.

