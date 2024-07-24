“It was weird,” Melissa added. “ I think she forgets who said they’re gonna cut the cancer out. [My husband] did what [he] had to do, which was support [his] family. [Joe's] sister asked [him] for something, and there [he was] being a good brother and did what [he] had to do.” Calling Wakile “a little petty,” Melissa noted that Joe and Kathy are “real cousins,” which is why she extended an olive branch. Since it wasn’t well-received, Melissa claimed she doesn’t “like the attitude” and Kathy can “stay on” her side of the street. Kathy and Rich are not the only family members Melissa and Joe have issues with, as they are currently not speaking to Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently airing, Melissa and Joe have yet to have any interaction with Teresa and Luis even when being in the same room.