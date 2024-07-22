Shots Fired! Melissa Gorga Unleashes on Estranged Cousin Kathy Wakile as She Squashes Reconciliation Rumors
Kathy Wakile made some comments that did not sit well with Melissa Gorga during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, and now Gorga has clapped back.
“I feel like she had a little negative (attitude) when asked about us,” Gorga said on her “On Display” podcast. “She mentioned something like ‘Well, there’s acres, these houses are on acres, so we probably won’t see them anyway.’ I was a little taken aback.” Gorga then detailed what she had said prior to Wakile speaking out about her, saying: “What I had said… was, what I thought, very nice… a way of moving forward in some which way, and it wasn’t like a, ‘Hey, I want you on the show’ or ‘I want you back in our lives.”
“It wasn’t really what I was saying,” Gorga added, detailing what she told Jeff Lewis on “Jeff Lewis Live” prior to Wakile’s Watch What Happens Live appearance. Specifically, Gorga noted it would be nice if her husband ran into Wakile while “walking down the street” as she was buying a house in their neighborhood. Gorga went on to explain what she meant in her conversation with Lewis, sharing, “I was saying, ‘Well, it would be nice if we live on the same street and there are two cousins living on the same street and they bumped into each other, it would be really nice to have them talk and work it out and talk it out.”
Shots were then fired, as Gorga went on to say that this is Wakile’s loss. “Stay on your side of the street,” Gorga warned. “All good. I tried to say something nice. I don’t think I liked the attitude. I’m like, it’s weird. We haven’t seen her in a very long time so I just thought it was a little petty.”
When Wakile appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 14, she was asked about what Gorga had said on “Jeff Lewis Live.” Noting that it was “very convenient” that Gorga wanted to reconcile, Wakile made it clear she does not have intentions to do so. “Not to be boastful, but each property is at least an acre to two acres,” Wakile shared with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “You know, so you really don’t see each other.”
On July 15, OK! spoke to former “friend of” The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola who shared that a reunion between Gorga and Wakile is “never” going to happen.