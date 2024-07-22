When Wakile appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 14, she was asked about what Gorga had said on “Jeff Lewis Live.” Noting that it was “very convenient” that Gorga wanted to reconcile, Wakile made it clear she does not have intentions to do so. “Not to be boastful, but each property is at least an acre to two acres,” Wakile shared with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “You know, so you really don’t see each other.”

On July 15, OK! spoke to former “friend of” The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola who shared that a reunion between Gorga and Wakile is “never” going to happen.