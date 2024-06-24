Melissa Gorga 'Hopes' Husband Joe Reconciles With Estranged Cousins Kathy and Richie Wakile Now That They're Going to Be Neighbors
Is a Gorga family reunion in works?
On a recent episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Melissa Gorga surprised Bravo fans by revealing that husband Joe Gorga's estranged cousins Kathy and Richie Wakile are going to be their future neighbors in New Jersey.
"[Kathy] and Richie just bought the lot on my street ... and they are building a house diagonal from me across the street on my street. Literally," the mother-of-three, 45, spilled.
Though the relatives haven't kept in touch since a falling out a few years ago, Melissa hopes that being in such close proximity can help everyone reconcile.
"I secretly hope Joe and Kathy are walking down the street one day and bump into each other, because at the end of the day, Kathy's a good person and I do think that he regrets, you know, he did what he had to do at the time to back his sister up ... but I really think he enjoyed Kathy," the Envy boutique founder explained, referring to how her spouse, 44, defended Teresa Giudice, 52, when she was feuding with Kathy, 58.
Melissa noted Kathy was always "a good cousin" to Joe, and he also had "a great relationship with" Kathy's sister Rosie.
"Growing up, those two were extremely close, Joe and Rosie, so I do think it's unfortunate that that's family and they're not together," the RHONJ star added. "We are all about, you know, family and screw the show. This has nothing to do with the show. It's truly about Joe having a cousin that's now gonna live across the street from him."
The reality star thinks they can all soon kiss and makeup, as it would "be weird not to" when they're just a few steps away from each other.
However, Melissa revealed it wasn't Richie and Kathy who informed her of their move — instead, she and Joe found out because the construction manager put in a bid on the empty lakefront lot so he could build and sell a home there.
"I wonder if you see their car and you see them walking around ... I wonder if you should just walk out the door and say hello and to say, 'Congratulations. Excited to have you as a neighbor. I'd love for you and Joe to reconnect.' Why don't you build that bridge?" Jeff Lewis asked the Housewife.
"OK. I'm gonna do it," Melissa replied.
"Because this is what you truly want for your husband," Jeff reasoned, to which she said, "It is what I want for him, and I think deep down inside, he wants it too."
"Joe's an emotional guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve," she noted. "He felt like he had to please people his whole life and you know, you never know what people, how people grew up or what went on in life."