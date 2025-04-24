Joe Jonas Makes Cheeky Reference to Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift While Dressed in 'Well-Pressed Suit'
Could Joe Jonas still be a Swiftie?
The "Sucker" singer, 35, replied to a fan who made a Taylor Swift reference on a TikTok of him strolling through London on Wednesday, April 23.
"So dignified in his well-pressed suit," the social media user wrote underneath the short video of Jonas taking in his surroundings in a gray blazer and white button-down shirt.
"Thank you for noticing," he responded, indicating he understood the phrase was an allusion to the lyrics of Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was rumored to be about him.
It's unclear whether or not he really grasped that the comment was a reference to the pop star, also 35, but fans were all for it.
"HELP THE WAY HE THINKS IT'S A GOOD THING?!!" one person wrote on X, noting how the popular track is about a man who says all the right things but is all talk, no action.
"Mr. Perfectly Fine" was released as a bonus song on Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021. Notably, the original Fearless album dropped in 2008, the same year Swift and Jonas briefly dated.
The couple split after just three months when Jonas broke up with her over a brief phone call.
"It’s all right, I’m cool...You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. "When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."
She added, "I looked at the call long — it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Swift later confirmed she was referring to Jonas when returning to the talk show in 2019.
When host Ellen DeGeneres asked about her "most rebellious" act, she replied, "Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much...I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there."
The former couple seemed to be on good terms before Swift sided with Jonas' ex-wife, Sophie Turner, and reportedly allowed the actress to stay in her New York City apartment while working out the legal specifics of her divorce.
"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," a source told People in 2023. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."
Another insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time, "[Taylor] doesn’t know all the details [of the divorce] because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place. All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend. She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can."