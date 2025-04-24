Joe Jonas Makes Cheeky Reference to Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift While Dressed in 'Well-Pressed Suit'

Joe Jonas indicated he might still be thinking about his ex Taylor Swift.

The "Sucker" singer, 35, replied to a fan who made a Taylor Swift reference on a TikTok of him strolling through London on Wednesday, April 23.

Joe Jonas indicated he might still be thinking about his ex Taylor Swift.

"So dignified in his well-pressed suit," the social media user wrote underneath the short video of Jonas taking in his surroundings in a gray blazer and white button-down shirt.

"Thank you for noticing," he responded, indicating he understood the phrase was an allusion to the lyrics of Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was rumored to be about him.

It's unclear whether or not he really grasped that the comment was a reference to the pop star, also 35, but fans were all for it.

"HELP THE WAY HE THINKS IT'S A GOOD THING?!!" one person wrote on X, noting how the popular track is about a man who says all the right things but is all talk, no action.