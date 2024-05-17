OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Jonas
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Jonas Requests to Continue Settlement Negotiations Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

joejonasrequestssettlementsophieturnerpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Jonas wants to find a peaceful end to his romance with Sophie Turner.

According to court documents filed on Monday, May 13, the rocker, 34, requested to continue mediation with his estranged spouse, 28, in order "to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues."

Article continues below advertisement
joejonasrequestscontinuesettlementsophie
Source: Mega

Joe Jonas wants a peaceful end to his romance with Sophie Turner.

The former couple previously participated in eight days of mediation in October and December of 2023, which led to them reaching "various agreements.” However, not every aspect of their past life together was sorted out.

In March 2024, Turner requested her divorce from the musician be "reactivated" as they failed to reach a permanent settlement agreement over the custody of their young daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 22 months.

Article continues below advertisement
joejonasrequestscontinuesettlementsophie
Source: Mega

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Per the legal documents, the Game of Thrones actress claimed "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated" after Turner and Jonas came to a temporary child custody agreement last year.

In September 2023, the "Sucker" artist filed for divorce from the blonde beauty after four years of wedded bliss. "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they shared in a joint message.

Article continues below advertisement
joejonasrequestscontinuessettlement
Source: Mega

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the ex-couple couple made clear.

In the aftermath of their split, rumors flew about Turner's parenting and how she allegedly liked to go out rather than take care of her girls. "I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," she candidly admitted in a recent interview about how badly the speculation affected her.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas
Article continues below advertisement
joejonasrequestscontinuessophieturner
Source: Mega

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," she recalled.

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,'" the Survive alum stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

With the false narratives swirling, Turner felt as if she lost control of her life. "I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s--- up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she noted.

"It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock," Turner revealed.

Us Weekly obtained the court documents.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.