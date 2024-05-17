Joe Jonas Requests to Continue Settlement Negotiations Amid Sophie Turner Divorce
Joe Jonas wants to find a peaceful end to his romance with Sophie Turner.
According to court documents filed on Monday, May 13, the rocker, 34, requested to continue mediation with his estranged spouse, 28, in order "to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues."
The former couple previously participated in eight days of mediation in October and December of 2023, which led to them reaching "various agreements.” However, not every aspect of their past life together was sorted out.
In March 2024, Turner requested her divorce from the musician be "reactivated" as they failed to reach a permanent settlement agreement over the custody of their young daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 22 months.
Per the legal documents, the Game of Thrones actress claimed "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated" after Turner and Jonas came to a temporary child custody agreement last year.
In September 2023, the "Sucker" artist filed for divorce from the blonde beauty after four years of wedded bliss. "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they shared in a joint message.
"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the ex-couple couple made clear.
In the aftermath of their split, rumors flew about Turner's parenting and how she allegedly liked to go out rather than take care of her girls. "I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," she candidly admitted in a recent interview about how badly the speculation affected her.
"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," she recalled.
"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,'" the Survive alum stated.
With the false narratives swirling, Turner felt as if she lost control of her life. "I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s--- up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she noted.
"It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock," Turner revealed.
