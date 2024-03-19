Sophie Turner Asks Judge to 'Reactivate' Divorce From Joe Jonas After Attempts to Settle Child Custody Agreement Fails
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have not reached a permanent child custody agreement.
According to court documents filed in Miami, Fla., the Game of Thrones actress, 28, requested her divorce from the DNCE rocker, 34, be "reactivated" after the former power couple failed to reach a settlement agreement over the custody of their young daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 21 months.
Per the filing, Turner claimed "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated" after the U.K. native and Jonas came to a temporary child custody agreement last year.
The former Disney Channel star filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of wedded bliss. In the months following, the mother-of-two accused Jonas of abducting their kids after he allegedly failed to hand over their passports.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," the Jonas Brothers member's attorney said in a statement at the time. "When language like 'abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
Turner and Jonas eventually came to a short-term plan for sharing time with their girls. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October 2023. The Another Me actress then dropped the kidnapping accusation in January.
Both Turner and the "Sucker" musician have moved on in their respective love lives as the Emmy nominee has been dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while Jonas has been romancing model Stormi Bree.
Despite both parties starting their next chapters so quickly, Turner has been happy for her former partner. "She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on," an insider claimed.
As for her new relationship, sources say she's been thrilled being with a man from England. "Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings," an insider explained. "Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it."
“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” the source spilled. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”
