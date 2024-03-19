Sophie Turner Asks Judge to 'Reactivate' Divorce From Joe Jonas After Attempts to Settle Child Custody Agreement Fails

Per the filing, Turner claimed "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated" after the U.K. native and Jonas came to a temporary child custody agreement last year.

The former Disney Channel star filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of wedded bliss. In the months following, the mother-of-two accused Jonas of abducting their kids after he allegedly failed to hand over their passports.

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," the Jonas Brothers member's attorney said in a statement at the time. "When language like 'abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."