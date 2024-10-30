or
Sophie Turner Admits 'Hard' Divorce From Joe Jonas Was 'Incredibly Sad': 'We Had a Beautiful Relationship'

Sophie Turner got candid about her 'hard' divorce from Joe Jonas in a new interview.

Oct. 30 2024, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Though Sophie Turner has moved on with new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, it doesn't mean she doesn't think about her failed marriage to Joe Jonas once in a while.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," the 28-year-old star said in a new interview, which was published on Wednesday, October 30.

Now that the U.K. native is back home, she's "happy."

“It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," the Game of Thrones alum, who shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine with the singer, 35, declared. “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

The star called her boyfriend her 'angel pie' in a new post.

“I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other," she added.

Joe Jonas is currently single.

As OK! previously reported, the Jonas Brothers member and Turner finalized their divorce in September.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a joint statement at the time.

For her part, the mom-of-two seems to be happy with her new love, as she just posted him on her Instagram feed.

The actress has a new boyfriend following her divorce.

"Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈," the blonde beauty captioned the slew of snaps of herself with her man.

At the moment, Jonas seems to be single — and he isn't loving that Turner has fully moved on from their romance.

"Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," an insider claimed. "It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."

The former flames share two daughters.

"When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the insider continued. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"

Harper’s Bazaar spoke with Turner.

