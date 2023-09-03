Split Shocker? Joe Jonas Consulting With Divorce Lawyers to End Marriage to Sophie Turner: Report

Per sources close to the Hollywood power couple, the Jonas Brothers band member recently had his team contact and consult with at least two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers and will allegedly be looking to file to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones star soon.

Despite Jonas and Turner always looking to be the picture of wedded bliss, insiders close to the pair say they've had "serious problems" for the past six months and that the "Cake By The Ocean" singer has been the one taking care of their daughters, Willa, 3, and her little sister, 1— whose name they have not yet revealed — "pretty much all of the time" despite his hefty tour schedule.