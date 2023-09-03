Split Shocker? Joe Jonas Consulting With Divorce Lawyers to End Marriage to Sophie Turner: Report
Say it ain't so!
According to insiders, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the brink of filing for divorce after four years of marriage and two children together.
Per sources close to the Hollywood power couple, the Jonas Brothers band member recently had his team contact and consult with at least two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers and will allegedly be looking to file to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones star soon.
Despite Jonas and Turner always looking to be the picture of wedded bliss, insiders close to the pair say they've had "serious problems" for the past six months and that the "Cake By The Ocean" singer has been the one taking care of their daughters, Willa, 3, and her little sister, 1— whose name they have not yet revealed — "pretty much all of the time" despite his hefty tour schedule.
Earlier this summer, the estranged couple attended events together, and it seemed like all was well in paradise. However, in recent weeks, fans took notice of the two not wearing their wedding rings after quickly pawning off their lavish Miami mansion — which they only snapped up a year ago.
Jonas and Turner first started dating in 2016, with the Camp Rock star, 34, popping the question to the England native, 27, only a year later. In 2019, the duo married twice, once in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony and then again in a lavish event in Provence, France, months later.
"It's been amazing," Jonas said of family life with Turner in a 2021 interview with CBS. "[The pandemic has allowed for] forced time at home. I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don't think I'll get back, so I'm so thankful and grateful."
TMZ spoke with sources close to Jonas and Turner.