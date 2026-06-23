or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Joe Manganiello
OK LogoHEALTH

Joe Manganiello Reveals 'Brutally Difficult' Health Battle That Resulted in Life-Saving Organ Amputation

Photo of Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello went down an 'unorthodox path' after doctors struggled to understand his symptoms.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello reflected on a "brutally difficult" health battle that forced him into a life-saving organ amputation.

The Magic Mike actor, 49, detailed the "cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses" that attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs and digestive system, in his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, set to hit bookshelves on October 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Joe Manganiello's 7-Year Health Battle

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe Manganiello 'struggled to stay alive' as doctors had 'few answers.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello 'struggled to stay alive' as doctors had 'few answers.'

During the seven-year fight for this life, Manganiello was "plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation," according to an official synopsis.

The True Blood star "struggled to stay alive" as doctors failed to understand his ailments, sending him down an "unorthodox path."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello's Health Battle Led Him on Deep Dive of Family

Photo of Joe Manganiello discovered ancestors who survived the genocide in Armenia.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello discovered ancestors who survived the genocide in Armenia.

"Hamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality," the passage listed.

The agonizing health battle led to a "deep drive into his own bloodline," where Manganiello discovered ancestors who survived the Armenian genocide and others who were living with chronic illness.

MORE ON:
Joe Manganiello

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello Called It the 'Most Brutally Difficult Time' of His Life

Photo of Joe Manganiello confessed he wouldn't wish his health battle on his 'worst enemy.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello confessed he wouldn't wish his health battle on his 'worst enemy.'

"It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure," he told People in a statement. "I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through. The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed.”

It's unclear when Manganiello experienced the health issues.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Split in July 2023

Photo of Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara tied the knot in November 2015.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara tied the knot in November 2015.

Manganiello also experienced setbacks in his personal life in recent years, including his split from his ex-wife, Sofía Vergara, in July 2023 after nearly eight years of marriage.

He has since moved on with Caitlin O'Connor, whom he began dating in September 2023 after meeting at a party. The pair publicly confirmed their relationship months later, after being spotted attending a December 2023 gala.

As OK! previously reported, Manganiello referred to O'Connor as his fiancée for the first time publicly while accepting his Career Spotlight Award in October 2025.

"Caitlin is very excited to be engaged to Joe," a source exclusively told OK! in December 2025, noting Manganiello "certainly sounded very proud and excited to call her his fiancée" when breaking news of their engagement two months ago.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.