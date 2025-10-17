Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Are Engaged! Actor Proposes 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce
Oct. 17 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are engaged!
The lovebirds "are excited for this next chapter in their lives" as they plan to marry, a source told TMZ on Friday, October 17.
Manganiello reportedly confirmed the news during his speech at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night, October 16, when he referred to O'Connor as his "fiancée" and thanked her for supporting him as he accepted his Career Spotlight award.
News of the Magic Mike actor's engagement comes more than two years after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Sofía Vergara in July 2023 following nearly eight years of marriage.
While there aren't details about where and when the proposal took place at this time, O'Connor and Manganiello first sparked engagement rumors back in June, when the Nonnas star's girlfriend was spotted in a photograph with a large diamond ring on that finger during the couple's vacation in Italy.
When Did Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Start Dating?
Manganiello and O'Connor initially ignited romance rumors in September 2023 — just two months after the Deal or No Deal Island host submitted papers to legally end his and Vergara's marriage.
The Hollywood hunk and O'Connor later confirmed their relationship in December 2023 while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City.
- Sofía Vergara Says She's 'Single and Having Fun' Months After Sparking Tom Brady Dating Rumors
- Sofía Vergara Wears Cleavage-Baring Corset Top While Reuniting With Karol G: Photo
- Joe Manganiello's 'Very Picky' Dog Bubbles 'Clicked Immediately' With Actor's Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor: 'She Doesn't Like Anyone Else!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Manganiello and O'Connor are excited to marry, they are also looking forward to starting a family.
In July 2024, Manganiello revealed having kids of his own is "something that's definitely on the docket" at "some point" during a guest appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast.
"That was never not on the table," he admitted, as reports swirled at the time that his marriage to Vergara ended because she refused to have another child. (The America's Got Talent judge is a mom to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.)
Why Did Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Split?
Manganiello noted, "At every stage in life that was always, you know, that was something that was always talked about. That was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into. I've always wanted to be a father."
The True Blood actor confessed he and Vergara "did try to have a family for the first year and a half" during an interview published shortly before his podcast appearance.
"And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he candidly continued. "I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."
Manganiello said the divorce occurred because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."