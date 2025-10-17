Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Are Engaged! Actor Proposes 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are engaged! The lovebirds "are excited for this next chapter in their lives" as they plan to marry, a source told TMZ on Friday, October 17. Manganiello reportedly confirmed the news during his speech at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night, October 16, when he referred to O'Connor as his "fiancée" and thanked her for supporting him as he accepted his Career Spotlight award.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @caitlin__oconnor/Instagram Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

News of the Magic Mike actor's engagement comes more than two years after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Sofía Vergara in July 2023 following nearly eight years of marriage. While there aren't details about where and when the proposal took place at this time, O'Connor and Manganiello first sparked engagement rumors back in June, when the Nonnas star's girlfriend was spotted in a photograph with a large diamond ring on that finger during the couple's vacation in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Start Dating?

Source: @caitlin__oconnor/Instagram Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara months before his relationship with Caitlin O'Connor began.

Manganiello and O'Connor initially ignited romance rumors in September 2023 — just two months after the Deal or No Deal Island host submitted papers to legally end his and Vergara's marriage. The Hollywood hunk and O'Connor later confirmed their relationship in December 2023 while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor frequently gush over one another on social media.

While Manganiello and O'Connor are excited to marry, they are also looking forward to starting a family. In July 2024, Manganiello revealed having kids of his own is "something that's definitely on the docket" at "some point" during a guest appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast. "That was never not on the table," he admitted, as reports swirled at the time that his marriage to Vergara ended because she refused to have another child. (The America's Got Talent judge is a mom to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.)

Why Did Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Split?

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello was previously married to Sofía Vergara for almost eight years.