or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Joe Manganiello
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Are Engaged! Actor Proposes 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce

Photo of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor first sparked romance rumors in September 2023.

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are engaged!

The lovebirds "are excited for this next chapter in their lives" as they plan to marry, a source told TMZ on Friday, October 17.

Manganiello reportedly confirmed the news during his speech at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night, October 16, when he referred to O'Connor as his "fiancée" and thanked her for supporting him as he accepted his Career Spotlight award.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor confirmed their relationship in December 2023.
Source: @caitlin__oconnor/Instagram

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

News of the Magic Mike actor's engagement comes more than two years after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Sofía Vergara in July 2023 following nearly eight years of marriage.

While there aren't details about where and when the proposal took place at this time, O'Connor and Manganiello first sparked engagement rumors back in June, when the Nonnas star's girlfriend was spotted in a photograph with a large diamond ring on that finger during the couple's vacation in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Start Dating?

Image of Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara months before his relationship with Caitlin O'Connor began.
Source: @caitlin__oconnor/Instagram

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara months before his relationship with Caitlin O'Connor began.

Manganiello and O'Connor initially ignited romance rumors in September 2023 — just two months after the Deal or No Deal Island host submitted papers to legally end his and Vergara's marriage.

The Hollywood hunk and O'Connor later confirmed their relationship in December 2023 while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City.

MORE ON:
Joe Manganiello

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor frequently gush over one another on social media.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor frequently gush over one another on social media.

While Manganiello and O'Connor are excited to marry, they are also looking forward to starting a family.

In July 2024, Manganiello revealed having kids of his own is "something that's definitely on the docket" at "some point" during a guest appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast.

"That was never not on the table," he admitted, as reports swirled at the time that his marriage to Vergara ended because she refused to have another child. (The America's Got Talent judge is a mom to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.)

Why Did Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Split?

Image of Joe Manganiello was previously married to Sofía Vergara for almost eight years.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello was previously married to Sofía Vergara for almost eight years.

Manganiello noted, "At every stage in life that was always, you know, that was something that was always talked about. That was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into. I've always wanted to be a father."

The True Blood actor confessed he and Vergara "did try to have a family for the first year and a half" during an interview published shortly before his podcast appearance.

"And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he candidly continued. "I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

Manganiello said the divorce occurred because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.