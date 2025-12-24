or
Joe Manganiello 'Very Proud' to Call Caitlin O'Connor His Fiancée as Couple Is 'Excited' to Start Wedding Planning

Photo of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are ready to tie the knot!

Profile Image

Dec. 23 2025, Published 8:56 p.m. ET

Joe Manganiello is clearly over the moon about his future with Caitlin O'Connor .

As the couple enjoys their engagement era, a source close to Manganiello exclusively tells OK! the lovebirds couldn’t be happier to begin wedding planning following the Magic Mike star's recent confirmation of his proposal while delivering a speech at the San Diego Film Festival.

During the October event, Manganiello referred to O'Connor as his "fiancée" for the first time while accepting his Career Spotlight Award.

Image of Joe Manganiello revealed his engagement in October by calling Caitlin O'Connor his 'fiance.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello revealed his engagement in October by calling Caitlin O'Connor his 'fiance.'

"Caitlin is very excited to be engaged to Joe," the insider shares, noting Manganiello "certainly sounded very proud and excited to call her his fiancée" when breaking news of their engagement two months ago.

According to the source, O’Connor may quietly be teasing details about the pair's engagement and wedding plans via her Instagram.

Caitlin O'Connor Teases Details About Her and Joe Manganiello's Wedding

Image of Caitlin O'Connor teased a glimpse of her engagement ring in a recent Instagram post.
Source: @caitlin__oconnor/Instagram

Caitlin O'Connor teased a glimpse of her engagement ring in a recent Instagram post.

"Caitlin posted a photo on Instagram standing under a mountain and if you zoom in you can see her engagement ring," the source explains.

"The caption reads they will have a cookie table at their wedding — a very popular tradition in Pittsburgh," the confidant notes, hinting at a Pennsylvania ceremony. "Since Joe and Caitlin are both from Pittsburgh, we can guess they are having their wedding there with a cookie table on display! It's certainly an idea she is pondering."

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello's Dog Bubbles Will Be a 'Big Part' of His Wedding

Image of Joe Manganiello's dog Bubbles will have a place in the actor's wedding to Caitlin O'Connor.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello's dog Bubbles will have a place in the actor's wedding to Caitlin O'Connor.

The insider adds that certain details are already nonnegotiable when it comes to their big day, spilling: "[Their dog] Bubbles will be a big part of the wedding wherever it ends up taking place!"

Still, some mystery remains surrounding O’Connor’s ring. "Caitlin has yet to show off her ring yet with a close up photo and was even photographed since without her ring,” the source mentions. "Is it being resized? Are there multiple rings?"

Image of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor started dating in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor started dating in 2023.

News of Manganiello and O'Connor's engagement comes more than two years after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Sofía Vergara in July 2023, ending their nearly eight-year marriage.

He and O’Connor began dating in September 2023 after meeting at a party, quickly becoming inseparable. The pair made their public debut at a December 2023 gala before going Instagram official in February 2024.

Now, with wedding ideas already bubbling, it seems Manganiello and O’Connor are excited to take the next step together.

