HEALTH 'My Skin Was Stricken With Every Condition': Joe Manganiello Shares Graphic Photos From Yearslong Illness That Caused Rapid 60-Pound Weight Loss Source: MEGA ; @joemanganiello/instagram Joe Manganiello has suffered from a serious illness for seven years. Olivia Callanan Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joe Manganiello gave his followers a glimpse into his yearslong health battle that caused him to lose 60 pounds. The Magic Mike actor shared photos of himself in and out of the hospital on Thursday, October 15, via Instagram. Manganiello recalled that his "skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination."

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'I Would Ultimately Lose a Total of 60 Pounds'

Source: @joemanganiello/instagram Joe Manganiello had to have his large intestine amputated.

The actor shared a picture in which he sat down in his hospital room, hooked up to all sorts of machines, looking noticeably thinner. He explained in the caption that his weight began to drop rapidly "in the days that followed the amputation of my large intestine." "I would ultimately lose a total of 60 lbs. during the two weeks following the surgery. If you zoom in, you can see the top of my first ostomy bag creeping up over the sheets," the 49-year-old continued.

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Joe Manganiello Experienced Rashes All Over His Body

Source: @ joemanganiello/instagram Joe Manganiello was given an ostomy bag.

The second image, which is a bit graphic, shows the incision on his abdomen after having his ostomy bag removed and “what was left” of his digestive tract reconnected. The last upload is a close-up selfie of Manganiello face covered in a red, spotty rash. He explained that over the course of his seven-year illness, he experienced multiple skin conditions.

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'You’re Unstoppable and a True Inspiration'

Source: @joemanganiello/instagram Joe Manganiello's followers thanked him for being open about his struggles.

The TV star's Instagram followers praised him in the comments section for sharing his story. "Keep forging forward man, the battles you’ve faced head on and conquered will inspire many!" one person wrote. Another said, "Can’t wait to read the book, thank you for being open about your struggles. One day at a time 🙏🏼." "Almost done reading the book. It’s just gut-wrenching to think about everything you went through. 💔," commented a third before adding, "You really are a warrior. Your courage is inspiring 🙏." A fourth raved, "Heartbreaking yet very Powerful. You never let your circumstances define or defeat you. You kept fighting. You kept going. You’re unstoppable and a true inspiration. 👏👏👏."

Joe Manganiello Discusses His Battle in His New Memoir

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello's 'chronic' illness was life threatening.