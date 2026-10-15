'My Skin Was Stricken With Every Condition': Joe Manganiello Shares Graphic Photos From Yearslong Illness That Caused Rapid 60-Pound Weight Loss
Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Joe Manganiello gave his followers a glimpse into his yearslong health battle that caused him to lose 60 pounds.
The Magic Mike actor shared photos of himself in and out of the hospital on Thursday, October 15, via Instagram.
Manganiello recalled that his "skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination."
'I Would Ultimately Lose a Total of 60 Pounds'
The actor shared a picture in which he sat down in his hospital room, hooked up to all sorts of machines, looking noticeably thinner.
He explained in the caption that his weight began to drop rapidly "in the days that followed the amputation of my large intestine."
"I would ultimately lose a total of 60 lbs. during the two weeks following the surgery. If you zoom in, you can see the top of my first ostomy bag creeping up over the sheets," the 49-year-old continued.
Joe Manganiello Experienced Rashes All Over His Body
The second image, which is a bit graphic, shows the incision on his abdomen after having his ostomy bag removed and “what was left” of his digestive tract reconnected.
The last upload is a close-up selfie of Manganiello face covered in a red, spotty rash. He explained that over the course of his seven-year illness, he experienced multiple skin conditions.
- Joe Manganiello Reveals 'Brutally Difficult' Health Battle That Resulted in Life-Saving Organ Amputation
- Joe Manganiello 'Couldn't Stand Up or Walk' After Doctors 'Mutilated' Parts of His Body During 'Brutal' Secret Health Battle
- Joe Manganiello Claims Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara 'Ridiculed' Him During Scary Health Battle and Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Had to Give My Gun Away'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'You’re Unstoppable and a True Inspiration'
The TV star's Instagram followers praised him in the comments section for sharing his story.
"Keep forging forward man, the battles you’ve faced head on and conquered will inspire many!" one person wrote.
Another said, "Can’t wait to read the book, thank you for being open about your struggles. One day at a time 🙏🏼."
"Almost done reading the book. It’s just gut-wrenching to think about everything you went through. 💔," commented a third before adding, "You really are a warrior. Your courage is inspiring 🙏."
A fourth raved, "Heartbreaking yet very Powerful. You never let your circumstances define or defeat you. You kept fighting. You kept going. You’re unstoppable and a true inspiration. 👏👏👏."
Joe Manganiello Discusses His Battle in His New Memoir
During the seven-year fight for his life, Manganiello was "plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation," according to an official synopsis.
He confessed he "struggled to stay alive" as doctors failed to understand his ailment.
The star details the "cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses" that attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs and digestive system in his new memoir, Bloodlines, which hit bookshelves on October 13.