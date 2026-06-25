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Joe Manganiello 'Couldn't Stand Up or Walk' After Doctors 'Mutilated' Parts of His Body During 'Brutal' Secret Health Battle

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello had to undergo an organ amputation.

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June 25 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Joe Manganiello opened up about the "brutal" side effects of his debilitating mysterious illness.

The actor revealed his alarming struggles, treatments and life-altering complications in an Instagram video while promoting his new memoir, Bloodlines.

"For the better part of the last decade, I suffered in silence, battling a deadly mystery illness," Manganiello explained. "Other than a very small circle of family and friends, I hid it from the rest of the world."

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Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello described being unable to 'stand up or walk' during a mysterious health crisis.

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What Were Joe Manganiello's Side Effects?

Source: @JoeManganiello/Instagram

Joe Manganiello detailed his 'mystery illness.'

Mangianello recalled seeing the "best doctors in the world" to try and get to the bottom of his debilitating disease, but none of them could figure out what was wrong with him. He claimed their attempts to heal him left him with horrifying side effects.

"All their attempts to treat it with high-powered biological drugs only exacerbated my symptoms and then unlocked a host of brutal side effects that wound up plaguing me for a year," he continued.

"And then in attempts to buy myself time, I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk," Mangianello added.

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What Is Joe Manganiello's Memoir About?

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello described 'excruciating' chronic pain as he searched for answers.

The Magic Mike actor recalled spending "months and months" heavily medicated while in the throes of his life-threatening illness to deal with his "excruciating" chronic pain.

His new memoir will document his decade-long search for answers during his health crisis. Mangianello spent the last three years writing the book, which hits shelves on October 13.

"It expands the globe, and also backwards in time as I expand on my understanding of my family's history and make some absolutely unbelievable discoveries," he explained.

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Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello described 'radical, unorthodox techniques' to heal himself.

Mangianello said his search for healing made him realize "maybe what happened to [him] wasn’t random."

"And that in order to heal, my mind, my body, my spirit all had to align and I needed to become open to some really radical and unorthodox techniques and ideas that lie beyond the boundaries of western medicine," he said.

According to People, the actor turned to "shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long-lost family records and the rebirth of his own spirituality."

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello wrote a memoir about his experience, which comes out on October 13.

"It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure," he told the outlet. "I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through."

"The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed," he added.

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