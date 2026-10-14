Joe Manganiello Reveals Friend Offered to Have Sofía Vergara’s Ex Abducted and Beaten, But He Refused

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Joe Manganiello once received an offer to take revenge on Sofía Vergara’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Loeb, but he ultimately decided against it. In his new memoir, Bloodlines, the True Blood actor recalled how a close friend offered to arrange an abduction and brutal battering after Loeb took legal action against Vergara over the embryos they had frozen during their relationship.

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Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello revealed in his memoir ‘Bloodlines’ that a close friend offered to arrange an abduction and beating of Nick Loeb.

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“At one point a very close friend of mine who happens to have top-level contacts in the private security world offered me the opportunity, no questions asked, to have this guy snatched off the street, blindfolded, hog-tied, thrown in the back of a van, and driven deep into a wooded area, where he would first be warned, then beaten within an inch of his life, and left to fend for himself in the wild,” Manganiello wrote in the book. Manganiello and Vergara married in November 2015, separated in July 2023, and finalized their divorce in 2024.

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Why Manganiello Turned Down the Offer

Source: MEGA The actor said he initially considered the offer but ultimately rejected it because he feared the consequences.

Manganiello, 49, admitted that part of him initially considered the proposal. However, he eventually decided that acting on it could have serious consequences. According to the actor, the “protective part of me did not dismiss the offer right away,” but his decision came down to his personal beliefs. “After thinking it through, the spiritual part of me won out, fearing karmic retribution either in this life in the form of prison, or something worse in the next,” he penned. Manganiello also recalled telling Vergara how he planned to handle any future encounter with Loeb. “I said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you,’ to that generous offer, and informed Sofía that if we ever saw that a----- in public, we'd have to get up and leave. There would be no discussion, just our exit, because I didn't know if I'd be able to hold back from smashing his face in,” the Modern Family alum’s ex-husband recalled.

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The Legal Battle Over Vergara’s Frozen Embryos

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello recalled telling Sofía Vergara that they would leave if they encountered Nick Loeb in public.

The dispute dates back to Vergara’s relationship with Loeb, whom she was once engaged to. The former couple had two embryos frozen in 2013, and their disagreement over what should happen to them eventually became a legal battle. As OK! previously reported, in 2017, Loeb accused Vergara of "harassing" him, even though they had split years earlier. Loeb, then 41, was suing the actress over the embryos, seeking to have them implanted in a surrogate so he could raise the children on his own. He had even given them names: Emma and Isabella. Vergara, then 44, filed her own lawsuit in response, arguing that their agreement required her permission before the embryos could be used.

Loeb’s Attorney Accused Vergara of Harassment

Source: MEGA The exes became embroiled in a legal dispute over two embryos they had frozen during their relationship.