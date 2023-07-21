Revealed: Why Joe Manganiello Shockingly Ended Marriage to Sofía Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara could not seem to get on the same page when it came to having children.
According to insiders close to the estranged pair, their decision to end their marriage was mainly due to the True Blood star's intense desire to become a father.
Manganiello, 46, and the Modern Family actress, 51, wed in November 2015. It was unclear where Vergara — who is a mom to 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with ex Joe Gonzalez — stood on the topic of kids at the time of their $3 million Palm Beach, Flor., wedding.
Per sources, the America's Got Talent judge's nasty court battle with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb over the custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments that he wanted brought to term affected her need to expand her family despite the judge ultimately ruling in Vergara's favor.
The insider close to the gorgeous stars also clarified that the Magic Mike actor's sobriety did not impact the marriage and that there was no infidelity from either party.
Despite her hesitancy after the frozen embryo debacle, Vergara was reportedly willing to give motherhood another go at one point. As OK! previously reported, the Columbian star did want to give Manganiello the child he always wanted.
"Sofía really wanted to share a child with Joe, but they both have come to the conclusion that they're too old," an insider previously explained before adding that the drama with her former partner ultimately came back to haunt her.
"The entire process took a lot out of Sofía," the source shared. "She didn't want Nick to raise children that were biologically half hers."
On Monday, July 17, Vergara and Manganiello officially announced they were going their separate ways in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said of the end of their romance.
