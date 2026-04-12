Joe Rogan and Donald Trump Shake Hands at UFC Fight After Podcast Host Says He’s ‘Politically Homeless’ Amid Iran Conflict: Watch
April 12 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Joe Rogan reunited at an UFC fight event in Miami on April 11 amid their tension over differing views of the ongoing Iran conflict.
The president, 79, and the podcast host, 58, were spotted shaking hands at the match and looked pretty chummy.
Trump entered the arena on Saturday alongside friend and UFC CEO Dana White, as well as his daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.
As the POTUS walked to the announcing table, he stopped to see Rogan and they exchanged a few happy words as they embraced.
The Joe Rogan Experience emcee also moonlights as an UFC color commentator, and was on hand to narrate the fight.
Joe Rogan Was Previously Critical of the POTUS
Trump and Rogan's exchange seemed to confuse others as the latter has been critical of the politician in recent months.
The radio announcer blasted the billionaire last month for using the Iran conflict as a way to start World War III. Rogan also noted on his eponymous podcast how Operation Epic Fury is pointless because the Western Asian country hasn’t “done anything” to the United States.
Rogan previously endorsed Trump during the 2024 election, however, he candidly said on his show earlier this month that he feels "politically homeless."
- Joe Rogan Declares He's 'Politically Homeless' as Podcaster Turns on Donald Trump While Blasting Both Republican and Democratic Parties
- Joe Rogan Slams President Biden As A 'Goofy Old Politician' Who 'Lied About A Bunch Of Things'
- Donald Trump Snubs Young Boy Who Asked to Shake His Hand During UFC Fight
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Joe Rogan Says Both the Democratic and Republican Parties Are 'Manipulating' People
Rogan spoke with guest Arsenio Hall at the time and they discussed how both the Democratic and Republican parties are confusing to follow.
“You’re just being manipulated, and you’ve been manipulated by these two teams, and you have to pick a team. You have to decide which team you want,” Rogan said.
“It’s so stupid,” he went on. “I’m politically homeless.”
"I’ve always been political," Rogan explained his point. "We need like a logical centrist government that just says there’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place."
"We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right. And anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right, they immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left. And that happens the same where the left does it to people in the right," he said.
Elsewhere in their conversation, the comedian claimed the Iran war was put in place to distract the public from the Department of Justice’s recent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.