Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' MMA Fighter Paulo Costa During Miami UFC Event: ‘You Could Be a Model’
April 12 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Donald Trump fanboyed over Brazilian MMA fighter Paulo Costa during an UFC event in Miami on April 11.
The president, 79, and Costa, 34, were spotted in a video from the fight having a cage-side conversation.
The duo shook hands, with Trump telling him: "You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good. Great fight."
"Thank you for doing what you're doing," Costa said.
"You're too good-looking to be a fighter," the politician gushed. "You're a great fighter. Thank you, man!"
Paulo Costa Also Had Nice Words to Say About Donald Trump
Costa emerged victorious with his knockout win at UFC 327 and spoke at a press conference shortly after.
“It was so funny, thank you Mr Trump," he laughed about the exchange with the POTUS. “I just kind of jokingly talked to him."
Costa went on: "Then I just said some things that were personal, so let’s just keep it a secret for now. It was just between us.”
Trump has been a lifelong fan of UFC for years and is even reportedly planning to turn the White House South Lawn into an Ultimate Fighting Championship boxing match for his 80th birthday later this year.
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Donald Trump Hopes to Have a UFC-Themed 80th Birthday Party
Trump will celebrate the big 8-0 on June 14 and has been planning his big bash since last summer.
He confirmed his plans to journalists during the Kennedy Center Honors gala in December 2025. “They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena,” he proclaimed.
Trump also noted that pal and UFC CEO Dana White will be organizing huge fights for the event.
“The biggest fights they’ve ever had,’’ Trump said. “Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.”
Other segments of the birthday UFC party include weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a laser and firework show and autograph-signing sessions at the National Mall.
The White House even posted an AI image of the prospective bash on X last year, showing an outdoor stadium with a UFC cage and bright lights shining over the Lawn.
Fans couldn't help but troll Trump's ideas and rolled their eyes at his plans online. "Trump planning a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House for his birthday — while people are losing jobs and struggling to pay their bills — is exactly why his approval rating is plummeting," one person tweeted.
Another user wondered: "I suppose the taxpayers are footing the bill for this."