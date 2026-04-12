Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' MMA Fighter Paulo Costa During Miami UFC Event: ‘You Could Be a Model’

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Donald Trump fanboyed over Brazilian MMA fighter Paulo Costa during an UFC event in Miami on April 11. The president, 79, and Costa, 34, were spotted in a video from the fight having a cage-side conversation.

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Donald Trump told Paulo Costa he’s too good looking to be a fighter 💀



“You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good.” pic.twitter.com/Xe7FRH0Sfa — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 12, 2026 Source: @HappyPunch/X Donald Trump had some nice words to say about Paulo Costa.

The duo shook hands, with Trump telling him: "You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good. Great fight." "Thank you for doing what you're doing," Costa said. "You're too good-looking to be a fighter," the politician gushed. "You're a great fighter. Thank you, man!"

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Paulo Costa Also Had Nice Words to Say About Donald Trump

Source: @HappyPunch/X Paulo Costa also raved about the POTUS.

Costa emerged victorious with his knockout win at UFC 327 and spoke at a press conference shortly after. “It was so funny, thank you Mr Trump," he laughed about the exchange with the POTUS. “I just kind of jokingly talked to him." Costa went on: "Then I just said some things that were personal, so let’s just keep it a secret for now. It was just between us.” Trump has been a lifelong fan of UFC for years and is even reportedly planning to turn the White House South Lawn into an Ultimate Fighting Championship boxing match for his 80th birthday later this year.

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Donald Trump Hopes to Have a UFC-Themed 80th Birthday Party

Source: @HappyPunch/X Donald Trump has been a lifelong UFC fan for years.

Trump will celebrate the big 8-0 on June 14 and has been planning his big bash since last summer. He confirmed his plans to journalists during the Kennedy Center Honors gala in December 2025. “They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena,” he proclaimed. Trump also noted that pal and UFC CEO Dana White will be organizing huge fights for the event.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump will turn 80 in June.