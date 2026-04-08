NEWS Joe Rogan Accuses 'Psychotic' Donald Trump of Starting Iran War to 'Cover Up Problems at Home' Following Epstein Files Dump Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube;MEGA Podcaster Joe Rogan blasted 'psychotic' Donald Trump for using the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files. Lesley Abravanel April 8 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Joe Rogan lashed out at President Donald Trump, saying he may have started the war in Iran as a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files and other domestic scandals. Speaking with once-MAGA-friendly podcaster Theo Von, “The Joe Rogan Experience” host referred to the tactic as a historical way for leaders to "cover up problems at home" and stay in power. While Rogan clarified he wasn't definitively stating this was the only reason for the bombing, he argued that a "psychotic" leader would use such a "big social thing" to shield themselves from exposure.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan called out Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.

“A lot of things are getting exposed right now,” Rogan said. “There’s a lot of fraud. People are also scared because no one’s getting in trouble for things. Like, no one’s getting in trouble for the Epstein files.” Von, despite previously hosting Trump on his own podcast and appearing friendly, has recently criticized the Trump administration on specific issues, notably opposing a military offensive against Iran. When Von said that it seemed as if the subject of the Epstein files had disappeared from news coverage, Rogan agreed, pointing to a nefarious reason as to why that’s so.

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Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube Joe Rogan used to like Donald Trump.

“Well, that’s part of what happens when there’s some sort of a big social thing,” Rogan explained. “One thing that, in the past, leaders have used to cover up problems at home is a f----- war. I’m not saying that’s why they bombed Iran, but that would be a way to do it. If you’re that psychotic, and you were thinking about doing it anyway, you might be able to justify it.” Rogan also noted that wars have historically been ways for leaders on their way out to remain in power. “I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war,” Rogan said. “When we started bombing Iran, I was like, there can’t, this can’t be true.”

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan previously endorsed the president in 2024.

He described the conflict in Iran as a direct violation of Trump's campaign pledge of "no new wars," stating he felt "betrayed" and "confused" by the military action. Rogan’s comments highlight a significant shift in his stance (as well as that of fellow MAGA influencers) toward Trump, whom he endorsed in 2024.

Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube Joe Rogan brought up the Epstein Files on his podcast.