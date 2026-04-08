or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Joe Rogan
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Rogan Accuses 'Psychotic' Donald Trump of Starting Iran War to 'Cover Up Problems at Home' Following Epstein Files Dump

split of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube;MEGA

Podcaster Joe Rogan blasted 'psychotic' Donald Trump for using the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files.

April 8 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster Joe Rogan lashed out at President Donald Trump, saying he may have started the war in Iran as a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files and other domestic scandals.

Speaking with once-MAGA-friendly podcaster Theo Von, “The Joe Rogan Experience” host referred to the tactic as a historical way for leaders to "cover up problems at home" and stay in power.

While Rogan clarified he wasn't definitively stating this was the only reason for the bombing, he argued that a "psychotic" leader would use such a "big social thing" to shield themselves from exposure.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Joe Rogan called out Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan called out Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.

“A lot of things are getting exposed right now,” Rogan said. “There’s a lot of fraud. People are also scared because no one’s getting in trouble for things. Like, no one’s getting in trouble for the Epstein files.”

Von, despite previously hosting Trump on his own podcast and appearing friendly, has recently criticized the Trump administration on specific issues, notably opposing a military offensive against Iran.

When Von said that it seemed as if the subject of the Epstein files had disappeared from news coverage, Rogan agreed, pointing to a nefarious reason as to why that’s so.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Joe Rogan used to like Donald Trump.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube

Joe Rogan used to like Donald Trump.

“Well, that’s part of what happens when there’s some sort of a big social thing,” Rogan explained. “One thing that, in the past, leaders have used to cover up problems at home is a f----- war. I’m not saying that’s why they bombed Iran, but that would be a way to do it. If you’re that psychotic, and you were thinking about doing it anyway, you might be able to justify it.”

Rogan also noted that wars have historically been ways for leaders on their way out to remain in power.

“I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war,” Rogan said. “When we started bombing Iran, I was like, there can’t, this can’t be true.”

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Joe Rogan previously endorsed the president in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan previously endorsed the president in 2024.

He described the conflict in Iran as a direct violation of Trump's campaign pledge of "no new wars," stating he felt "betrayed" and "confused" by the military action.

Rogan’s comments highlight a significant shift in his stance (as well as that of fellow MAGA influencers) toward Trump, whom he endorsed in 2024.

image of Joe Rogan brought up the Epstein Files on his podcast.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube

Joe Rogan brought up the Epstein Files on his podcast.

Rogan pointed to the heavily redacted documents released by the DOJ earlier in 2026, noting that Trump’s name appears frequently while "powerful billionaire guys" seem to be protected from accountability.

In January, Rogan suggested that high-profile ICE raids and fraud investigations in Minnesota were also "on purpose" to drown out news regarding the Epstein files.

Rogan's comments came just before the Department of Justice informed the House Oversight Committee that the recently fired former Attorney General, Pam Bondi, would not appear for her scheduled April 14 deposition on the Epstein files.

The agency argued that the subpoena only applied to her in her official capacity as Attorney General.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.