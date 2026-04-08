Joe Rogan Accuses 'Psychotic' Donald Trump of Starting Iran War to 'Cover Up Problems at Home' Following Epstein Files Dump
April 8 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Podcaster Joe Rogan lashed out at President Donald Trump, saying he may have started the war in Iran as a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein files and other domestic scandals.
Speaking with once-MAGA-friendly podcaster Theo Von, “The Joe Rogan Experience” host referred to the tactic as a historical way for leaders to "cover up problems at home" and stay in power.
While Rogan clarified he wasn't definitively stating this was the only reason for the bombing, he argued that a "psychotic" leader would use such a "big social thing" to shield themselves from exposure.
“A lot of things are getting exposed right now,” Rogan said. “There’s a lot of fraud. People are also scared because no one’s getting in trouble for things. Like, no one’s getting in trouble for the Epstein files.”
Von, despite previously hosting Trump on his own podcast and appearing friendly, has recently criticized the Trump administration on specific issues, notably opposing a military offensive against Iran.
When Von said that it seemed as if the subject of the Epstein files had disappeared from news coverage, Rogan agreed, pointing to a nefarious reason as to why that’s so.
“Well, that’s part of what happens when there’s some sort of a big social thing,” Rogan explained. “One thing that, in the past, leaders have used to cover up problems at home is a f----- war. I’m not saying that’s why they bombed Iran, but that would be a way to do it. If you’re that psychotic, and you were thinking about doing it anyway, you might be able to justify it.”
Rogan also noted that wars have historically been ways for leaders on their way out to remain in power.
“I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war,” Rogan said. “When we started bombing Iran, I was like, there can’t, this can’t be true.”
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He described the conflict in Iran as a direct violation of Trump's campaign pledge of "no new wars," stating he felt "betrayed" and "confused" by the military action.
Rogan’s comments highlight a significant shift in his stance (as well as that of fellow MAGA influencers) toward Trump, whom he endorsed in 2024.
Rogan pointed to the heavily redacted documents released by the DOJ earlier in 2026, noting that Trump’s name appears frequently while "powerful billionaire guys" seem to be protected from accountability.
In January, Rogan suggested that high-profile ICE raids and fraud investigations in Minnesota were also "on purpose" to drown out news regarding the Epstein files.
Rogan's comments came just before the Department of Justice informed the House Oversight Committee that the recently fired former Attorney General, Pam Bondi, would not appear for her scheduled April 14 deposition on the Epstein files.
The agency argued that the subpoena only applied to her in her official capacity as Attorney General.