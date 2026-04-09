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Joe Rogan Declares He's 'Politically Homeless' as Podcaster Turns on Donald Trump While Blasting Both Republican and Democratic Parties

split photo of joe rogan and donald trump
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube; mega

'It's so stupid,' the host said of having to choose between the two major political parties.

April 9 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan doesn't feel he aligns with the United States' two major political parties despite voting for Donald Trump in 2024.

During the Wednesday, April 8 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast host ranted about being "manipulated by these two teams" and the pressure to choose who to back.

"You just have to decide which team you want," Rogan said, to which his guest, Arsenio Hall, replied, "I hate that."

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'Neither One of Them Make Any Sense to Me'

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image of The podcaster called for a 'logical centrist government.'
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube

The podcaster called for a 'logical centrist government.'

"It’s so stupid," Rogan, 58, added. "I’m politically homeless."

"I’ve been politically homeless for a long f------ time. Neither one of them make any sense to me," he went on. "We need like a logical centrist government that’s, like, just says, 'There’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place. We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right.'"

The UFC commentator continued, "Anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right, they immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left. And that happens the same where the left does it to people in the right. It’s dumb — it’s a team thing."

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Joe Rogan Has Become an Outspoken Critic of Donald Trump

image of Joe Rogan claimed Donald Trump started the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube; MEGA

Joe Rogan claimed Donald Trump started the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files.

Elsewhere during his conversation with Hall, Rogan accused Trump, 79, of launching the war in Iran to distract Americans from the Epstein files.

"Look, the Epstein Files comes out. We go to war with Iran. It's a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things," he said. "You give them a new problem to think about."

As OK! previously reported, Congressman Jamie Raskin claimed the president's name appears in the unredacted files related to late predator Jeffrey Epstein "over a million times."

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Joe Rogan Claims 'People Feel Betrayed' by the President's Actions

image of Joe Rogan has been critical of the war in Iran.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube; MEGA

Joe Rogan has been critical of the war in Iran.

While the popular podcaster endorsed Trump in 2024, he's grown openly critical of the Republican leader ever since the U.S., along with Israel, launched Operation Epic Fury in Iran on February 28.

Rogan condemned the conflict in the Middle East during his own show on March 10, as he pointed out that Trump ran on a non-interventionist, "no more wars" platform.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," he said. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on 'No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,' and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."

image of Joe Rogan called the conflict 'insane.'
Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube

Joe Rogan called the conflict 'insane.'

Rogan declared that the war "doesn't make any sense," unless the administration is "acting on someone else's interests."

"Clearly Israel wanted this," he added.

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