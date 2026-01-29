or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Joe Rogan
OK LogoPolitics

Joe Rogan Thinks Someone Made ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti Look 'Hotter' in Edited Photo to Gain More 'Sympathy' Over His Death

Composite photo of Joe Rogan and Alex Pretti
Source: @jreclips/youtube;mega

Alex Pretti was killed by ICE agents while protesting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan was in disbelief over MS NOW (formerly know as MSNBC) broadcasting a photoshopped image of Alex Pretti, the man in Minneapolis, Minn., who was killed by ICE on Saturday, January 24.

The podcast host addressed the situation on the Wednesday, January 28, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he alleged it was the network who edited the photo, when in reality, the doctored shot was pulled from the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Addresses Edited Photo of Alex Pretti

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alex Rogan thinks the viral edited photo of Alex Pretti was created so people would be more 'sympathetic' about his death.
Source: @jreclips/youtube

Alex Rogan thinks the viral edited photo of Alex Pretti was created so people would be more 'sympathetic' about his death.

Rogan likened the doctoring to when he accused CNN of tweaking his own photo during the pandemic after he refused to get the vaccine when he tested positive for the Coronavirus. Instead, he was taking ivermectin, prednisone and other medications that were not approved for treating COVID-19.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Believes CNN Edited His Photo in 2021

Photo of The controversial podcast host previously accused CNN of altering his image when he condemned the COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: @jreclips/youtube

The controversial podcast host previously accused CNN of altering his image when he condemned the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite his claims, AP News and other outlets denied his allegations at the time.

"Basically they did the opposite of what CNN did to me. You know, CNN during the COVID times turned me green, made me look ugly and like I was dying, and they made [Pretti] handsome," Rogan noted on the recent episode of his podcast. "So people would be more sympathetic to him getting shot, which is kind of wild. Like, are ugly people less valuable?"

Article continues below advertisement

'They Made Him a Little Hotter'

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jreclips/youtube

Joe Rogan thinks the edited photo 'shortened' Pretti's face and gave him a tan.

"That is crazy to me. Look at the difference," the star continued. "They shortened his face. They gave him a little bit of a tan. They widened his face a little bit. They just made him a little handsomer. A little hotter. They shrunk his nose a little, too."

"They changed the tone of the color. Wild," Rogan declared. "I mean, they changed his f------ teeth... they gave him veneers. Look at the difference in his teeth. He's a much more handsome guy."

Article continues below advertisement

MS Now Issues Editor's Note for Mistake

Photo of MS NOW issued a correction after accidentally airing an 'AI-enhanced image' of Alex Pretti.
Source: mega

MS NOW issued a correction after accidentally airing an 'AI-enhanced image' of Alex Pretti.

The altered picture of Pretti was shown on the Monday, January 26, edition of Deadline: White House, prompting the network to eventually issue an editor's note that read, "MS NOW swapped out the original thumbnail image for this video. The previous thumbnail used was an AI-enhanced image of Alex Pretti."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Alex Pretti?

Photo of Alex Pretti was fatally shot by ICE agents on January 24.
Source: mega

Alex Pretti was fatally shot by ICE agents on January 24.

As OK! reported, Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis as he protested the ongoing ICE raids, which had already resulted in the death of a woman named Renee Good.

Video footage showed Pretti filming ICE agents with his phone when he came between an officer and a woman who was pushed to the ground. Pretti was wrestled to the ground by multiple officers, and it was then that they saw he was carrying a gun — though he had a legal permit to do so.

Despite Pretti allegedly never brandishing the weapon, officers shot him multiple times, resulting in his death.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.