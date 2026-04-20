Politics Joe Rogan Called Out for Joining Donald Trump at the White House Despite Critiquing His War on Iran: Photos Source: MEGA Podcaster Joe Rogan was blasted as a 'bootlicker' for joining Donald Trump at the White House following harsh criticism of him. Lesley Abravanel April 20 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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After a series of podcasts bashing President Donald Trump for his war in Iran and handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, podcaster Joe Rogan joined him in the Oval Office for the signing of an executive order to fast-track research and potential FDA approval for psychedelic therapies. Rogan, joined by fellow Trump acolytes including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, revealed that the initiative began with a simple text message he sent to Trump about the benefits of ibogaine. Trump reportedly replied, "Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let’s do it.” More than the actual reason he was there, Rogan’s appearance sparked major backlash from observers on both sides of the aisle after he had called Trump’s war in Iran "terrifying" and "unnecessary," suggesting it violated Trump's "America First" campaign promises.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan was seen with Donald Trump in the White House.

“Once a bootlicker, always a bootlicker,” wrote one Rogan critic. “Trump worried about losing his voter base over a war with Iran. Joe Rogan's sudden appearance at the White House came after he had recently criticized Trump's handling of the Iran war several times on his highly popular podcast,” noted another. “While Trump usually fiercely attacks other supporters like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones for their criticisms, he has a different approach with Rogan, who called the war with Iran ‘insane.’”

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan criticized the war in Iran.

“It’s terrifying, and it's exactly the opposite of what we were told leading into this administration,” Rogan said in a March podcast. He also blamed “unnecessary aggression by the United States government”. He said the Iran conflict, which he believed the president was using as a distraction from the Epstein scandal, could get “really ugly, because that’s how you start a World War III.”

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan called MAGA 'dorks.'

Rogan also massacred MAGA, alleging “a lot” of the Trump movement’s members are “really weird, uninteresting, unintelligent people” and “f------- dorks” who are lumped together with some “real, genuine patriots.” In that episode, he said he does not identify as either right- or left-wing, and in another episode weeks later, he declared himself “politically homeless,” saying the United States needs a “logical centrist government.”

Source: MEGA The podcaster called himself 'politically homeless.'