Joe Rogan Knocks MAGA: 'There Are a Lot of Dorks'

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Podcaster Joe Rogan has taken his turn against President Donald Trump to a new level, slamming the MAGA base as cringe, unintelligent and wholly uncool. “That phrase sucks. Here’s the thing. First of all, America is great. Make America greater? I’m down. But Make America Great Again, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f------ dorks? A lot of them are these really weird, f------- uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to,” he said on the show on Wednesday, March 25. He clarified that these individuals are often lumped in with what he considers "genuine patriots" who are genuinely interested in "making America greater."

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Source: @PowerfulJRE@youtube Joe Rogan called out MAGA on his podcast.

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'A Lot of Them Are Weird'

Joe Rogan says there are “a lot of dorks” in MAGA:



“That phrase sucks. America is great. Make America greater? I’m down. But MAGA, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of dorks? A lot of them are these really weird, f-cking uninteresting, unintelligent people.” pic.twitter.com/7Q96oaH7qF — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 26, 2026 Source: @amconmag Joe Rogan said the MAGA phrase 'sucks.'

“And there are a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots, and they are all lumped into this one group, and you gotta accept the dorks too, [Expletive] that!” he snapped. Despite his criticism of certain supporters, Rogan mentioned he is "down" with the idea of making the country better, but took issue with the "fringe" elements of the coalition. This isn't the first time Rogan has clashed with the MAGA base; he previously faced backlash after praising erstwhile 2024 Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which led to some friction with Trump's supporters.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan had Donald Trump on his podcast.

Many analysts and observers believe the former Fear Factor host played a decisive role in Trump’s 2024 victory. His influence was particularly strong in mobilizing young men and politically disengaged voters, demographics that were key to Trump’s win. Trump's three-hour appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" garnered over 100 million downloads across all platforms, significantly more than traditional media debates. Rogan, who in 2025 admitted he thought the 79-year-old president was "losing it," is often credited with helping Trump secure the "bro vote" by capturing a larger share of young male voters than previous Republican candidates.

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What the Polls Show

Source: MEGA Polls show Donald Trump is hemorrhaging the young male base he handily won in 2024.

Rogan’s statements come as polls show Trump is hemorrhaging the young male base he handily won in 2024. CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten expressed shock, saying, "Yikes! Yikes! Yikes! Yikes!" to describe a massive plunge in the POTUS' support among men — specifically young men. His analysis, based on aggregated data from sources like Marist College and Quinnipiac University, highlights several critical shifts in the electorate as of late March. According to Enten, young men under 40 have performed a "major switcheroo.”

Joe Rogan Blasts the President

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan has ramped up his criticism of Donald Trump.