Joe Rogan Reveals Which 'Closed-Minded' Guest Was Responsible for 'the Worst Podcast I Have Ever Done'
Joe Rogan, the podcast king who has welcomed over 1,800 individuals on his show since launching in 2009, has revealed who he believes was the absolute worst guest to interview.
Dr. Zahi Hawass, who appeared on the show May 13 to unravel the secrets of ancient Egypt, left Rogan and listeners alike cringing at his condescending demeanor.
Eager to explore mysteries buried under the sands of time, Rogan quickly found himself flabbergasted as Dr. Hawass continually interrupted him and deflected questions with the refrain, "It's in my book."
The backlash against the former Minister of Antiquities was instantaneous, with fans labeling him the show's "worst guest" of all time. Now, even Rogan has confirmed the claims in a candid moment during a chat with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. "That might have been the worst podcast I have ever done, but maybe a good one too," Rogan admitted. "Just to see this closed-minded fellow that's been in charge of gatekeeping all the knowledge about Egypt."
Rodgers didn’t hold back, jumping right into the debate about Dr. Hawass’ dismissal of stunning satellite images hinting at massive structures hidden beneath the Giza pyramids — an assertion that should have piqued any archaeologist's interest. Hawass, however, seemed to take a combative approach, quickly brushing off the topic as "bulls---" while admitting he wasn’t familiar with the imaging technology.
"I'm not a scientist," he declared, dismissing what many believe is vital evidence.
In March, a groundbreaking study by a team of Italian researchers released satellite images allegedly showcasing massive vertical shafts stretching over 2,000 feet beneath the Khafre pyramid. This ignited a maelstrom of intrigue regarding hidden chambers beneath the iconic site. Despite their work being unverified through peer review, Rogan called these findings "fascinating," pointing to the advanced tomographic radar employed by scientists to visibly map what lies beneath.
"I brought up how one of the temples that they scanned with this was very accurate. And he's like, 'but this was only 50 feet down,'" he explained. The Tomb of Osiris, with its three levels and cryptic history, became a focal point during the episode.
"He was the one, Zahi, who supposedly discovered it," the podcaster quipped. "But he's discovered everything, basically. He's the best." The exchange soured when Rogan sought clarification about pyramid construction tools.
Dr. Hawass persistently steered the conversation back to his published works, frustrating listeners.
"Are there photos of this online?" Rogan asked.
"Yes, in my book," he said again.
Listeners caught on to Dr. Hawass' habit of interrupting Rogan, leading to comments on social media about his inability to let the host finish a single sentence. The clash deepened as Rogan probed further into the structures beneath the Giza pyramids, only to have Dr. Hawass respond with a stark refusal.
"Because I investigated it, and I found it's wrong," he stated, admittedly lacking any supporting details.