Joe Rogan Reveals Which 'Closed-Minded' Guest Was Responsible for 'the Worst Podcast I Have Ever Done'

In March, a groundbreaking study by a team of Italian researchers released satellite images allegedly showcasing massive vertical shafts stretching over 2,000 feet beneath the Khafre pyramid. This ignited a maelstrom of intrigue regarding hidden chambers beneath the iconic site. Despite their work being unverified through peer review, Rogan called these findings "fascinating," pointing to the advanced tomographic radar employed by scientists to visibly map what lies beneath.

"I brought up how one of the temples that they scanned with this was very accurate. And he's like, 'but this was only 50 feet down,'" he explained. The Tomb of Osiris, with its three levels and cryptic history, became a focal point during the episode.

"He was the one, Zahi, who supposedly discovered it," the podcaster quipped. "But he's discovered everything, basically. He's the best." The exchange soured when Rogan sought clarification about pyramid construction tools.

Dr. Hawass persistently steered the conversation back to his published works, frustrating listeners.

"Are there photos of this online?" Rogan asked.

"Yes, in my book," he said again.