Joe Rogan Recalls Chilling Prediction Firefighter Shared With Him 6 Months Before Rampant L.A. Wildfires in Resurfaced Clip
Six months before the Pacific Palisades area was tragically engulfed in flames, podcaster Joe Rogan recalled a firefighter sharing a chilling prediction with him.
"I talked to a fireman once ... he was telling me, ‘One day, it’s going to be the right wind and fire is going to start in the right place and it’s going to burn through L.A. all the way to the ocean and there’s not a f------ thing we can do about it,'" Rogan said on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that aired last year.
"I go, ‘Really?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we just get lucky with the wind,'" Rogan continued. "These fires are so big, you’re talking about thousands of acres burning simultaneously with 40mph winds ... Once it happens it’s so spread out that there’s nothing they can do."
This comes as the high winds in the greater Los Angeles area continue to spread the fatal wildfires. On Wednesday, January 8, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was flooded with questions on why she was out of the country when her city was in a state of emergency on Tuesday.
"Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent whilst their homes were burning?" Sky News' David Blevins asked. "Do you regret cutting the fire department’s budget by millions of dollars? Have you nothing to say to the citizens today? Elon Musk says that you’re utterly incompetent, are you considering your position?"
Bass did not answer.
The mayor isn't the only person being criticized in response to the devastating fires. As OK! previously reported, President-elect Donald Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom in a scathing post on Truth Social earlier this week.
"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," he wrote. "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."
The Pacific Palisades fire is now being called one of the most damaging fires in Los Angeles history as it's scorched over 17,000 acres, per ABC News. At least 5 people have been confirmed dead with many more injured. Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.