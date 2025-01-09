Joe Rogan Recalls Chilling Prediction Firefighter Shared With Him 6 Months Before Rampant L.A. Wildfires in Resurfaced Clip

"I talked to a fireman once ... he was telling me, ‘One day, it’s going to be the right wind and fire is going to start in the right place and it’s going to burn through L.A. all the way to the ocean and there’s not a f------ thing we can do about it,'" Rogan said on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that aired last year.

"I go, ‘Really?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we just get lucky with the wind,'" Rogan continued. "These fires are so big, you’re talking about thousands of acres burning simultaneously with 40mph winds ... Once it happens it’s so spread out that there’s nothing they can do."