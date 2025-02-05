'We Have All the Receipts': Joe Rogan Claims Kamala Harris Campaign Lied About Coming on His Own Show
Joe Rogan is lashing out at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ aides for lying.
According to Rogan, aides for Harris are fibbing after they said in a new book he refused to make time for her when she was running for president, as he preferred interviewing Donald Trump.
“We have all the receipts,” Rogan noted. “I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was gonna do it. So this whole idea that we f------ her over and we f----- her over for Trump — [is] incorrect, just not true.”
Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, the aforementioned book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claimed Trump’s interview with Rogan was “traumatic” for Harris.
“Trump spent three hours with Rogan in an interview that instantly went viral,” the authors wrote. “The contrast amounted to a ‘traumatic event,’ said one Harris aide, ‘that I will never forget.’”
After Rogan’s interview with the current commander-in-chief in October 2024, the media personality spoke out to reveal he was negotiating to have Harris on, but talks came to a halt due to her demands. He made it clear he was still open to an interview with her in the future.
A campaign staffer for Harris had a different story to tell in the book, saying discussions to have her talk with Rogan were “rocky” due to restrictions he had, including “no staff in the studio, no topic restrictions” and insisting Harris sign a waiver. They also mentioned he wanted her to do the interview in Texas, a state they claimed she had “zero reason” to be in at that time in her campaign.
- Barron Trump, 18, Is 'a Lot Smarter Than Everybody' on Kamala Harris' Campaign After Playing Role in Dad Donald's Election Win, Former Democrat Megadonor Claims
- J.D. Vance Says He'd 'Bet $100' Hunter Biden Will Vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Dubs Kamala Harris a 'No Good Liar' as He Repeats Unverified Claims She Never Worked at McDonald's
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As far as topics to discuss, they noted Harris wanted to talk about “social media censorship, weed, and other issues they thought would be of most interest to his listeners,” but said the host only wanted to discuss “the economy, the border and abortion.”
They alleged Harris eventually conceded to meeting Rogan in Texas, but then said his team claimed the day she selected was a “personal day” for him — which ended up being the day that he spoke to Trump.
“Trump was super easy,” Rogan said when speaking more on the ordeal. “We offered one day. He said, ‘Yes.’ That was it. There was no back-and-forth, no stipulations, no edits — just a straightforward booking. Harris’ team, on the other hand, never fully committed.”
He also revealed Harris’ team “never agreed to do the show” and “didn’t have a date.”
“They keep pretending that I lied,” he added. “My manager asked if she was committed, and the answer was ‘No.’”
Rogan ended up endorsing Trump on the night before the 2024 election.