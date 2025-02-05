or
'We Have All the Receipts': Joe Rogan Claims Kamala Harris Campaign Lied About Coming on His Own Show

Composite photo of Joe Rogan and Kamala Harris
Source: @joerogan/Instagram; MEGA

Joe Rogan claims Kamala Harris wasn't committed to interviewing with him.

By:

Feb. 5 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan is lashing out at former Vice President Kamala Harris’ aides for lying.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @joerogan/Instagram

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump the night before the 2024 election.

According to Rogan, aides for Harris are fibbing after they said in a new book he refused to make time for her when she was running for president, as he preferred interviewing Donald Trump.

“We have all the receipts,” Rogan noted. “I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was gonna do it. So this whole idea that we f------ her over and we f----- her over for Trump — [is] incorrect, just not true.”

Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, the aforementioned book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claimed Trump’s interview with Rogan was “traumatic” for Harris.

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's interview with Joe Rogan was reportedly 'traumatic' for Kamala Harris.

“Trump spent three hours with Rogan in an interview that instantly went viral,” the authors wrote. “The contrast amounted to a ‘traumatic event,’ said one Harris aide, ‘that I will never forget.’”

After Rogan’s interview with the current commander-in-chief in October 2024, the media personality spoke out to reveal he was negotiating to have Harris on, but talks came to a halt due to her demands. He made it clear he was still open to an interview with her in the future.

A campaign staffer for Harris had a different story to tell in the book, saying discussions to have her talk with Rogan were “rocky” due to restrictions he had, including “no staff in the studio, no topic restrictions” and insisting Harris sign a waiver. They also mentioned he wanted her to do the interview in Texas, a state they claimed she had “zero reason” to be in at that time in her campaign.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @joerogan/Instagram

Joe Rogan said he's open to interviewing Kamala Harris one day.

As far as topics to discuss, they noted Harris wanted to talk about “social media censorship, weed, and other issues they thought would be of most interest to his listeners,” but said the host only wanted to discuss “the economy, the border and abortion.”

They alleged Harris eventually conceded to meeting Rogan in Texas, but then said his team claimed the day she selected was a “personal day” for him — which ended up being the day that he spoke to Trump.

“Trump was super easy,” Rogan said when speaking more on the ordeal. “We offered one day. He said, ‘Yes.’ That was it. There was no back-and-forth, no stipulations, no edits — just a straightforward booking. Harris’ team, on the other hand, never fully committed.”

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump.

He also revealed Harris’ team “never agreed to do the show” and “didn’t have a date.”

“They keep pretending that I lied,” he added. “My manager asked if she was committed, and the answer was ‘No.’”

Rogan ended up endorsing Trump on the night before the 2024 election.

