'We Have All the Receipts': Joe Rogan Claims Kamala Harris Campaign Lied About Coming on His Own Show

According to Rogan, aides for Harris are fibbing after they said in a new book he refused to make time for her when she was running for president, as he preferred interviewing Donald Trump.

“We have all the receipts,” Rogan noted. “I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was gonna do it. So this whole idea that we f------ her over and we f----- her over for Trump — [is] incorrect, just not true.”

Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, the aforementioned book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claimed Trump’s interview with Rogan was “traumatic” for Harris.