Celebrities Who Slammed Blue Origin Space Trip — From Martha Stewart to Joe Rogan and More
Amy Schumer
Celebrities voiced criticism of Blue Origin's April 14 mission, which sent an all-female crew into space for approximately 11 minutes.
Jeff Bezos' space tech company marked its 11th human spaceflight for the New Shepard program, which was participated in by Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez.
After the space trip, Amy Schumer joined the list of celebrities who criticized and mocked Blue Origin's latest milestone.
In an Instagram video on April 14, the 43-year-old comedian joked the company "added me to space" at the last second.
"I'm going to space," she quipped, before showing a black panther toy. "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the Subway, and I got the text and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space."
Schumer cheekily concluded, "Thank you to everyone who got me here. I'll see you guys in space."
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok to slam the flight for damaging the planet.
"That space mission this morning, that’s end-time s---. Like, this is beyond parody," said the model. "[Saying that] you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet..."
She also lambasted Blue Origin's mission, which is "to restore and sustain Earth, our blue origin," as quoted on the company's website.
"Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet?" Ratajkowski questioned. "Look at the state of the world, and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space, and for what? For what, what was the marketing there? And then to try to make it like … I'm disgusted. Literally, I'm disgusted."
Jessica Chastain
On X, Jessica Chastain shared a link to a The Guardian article titled, "The Blue Origin flight showcased the utter defeat of American feminism."
In the piece, columnist Moira Donegan noted the trip "leaned on a vision of women’s empowerment that is light on substance and heavy on a childlike, girlish silliness."
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan gave a sarcastic take on the all-women Blue Origin spaceflight.
On the April 19 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the host said, "It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she's basically a guru now."
After Tim Dillon mentioned the passengers simply "floated" for a mere "10 minutes," Rogan quipped the masses should "celebrate female astronauts."
He continued, "Because a lot of men astronauts have to go to school. They have to learn how to be a pilot first, then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy, and then they get appointed by NASA and then they go to space."
Kesha
For her part, Kesha roasted Perry by posting a photo of herself sipping from a Wendy's cup. The fast food chain retweeted a photo of Perry in her flight uniform and jokingly asked if the "Dark Horse" singer could be sent back to space.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart was also quick to poke fun at Blue Origin's flight.
In a since-deleted Instagram video on April 17, the lifestyle expert was seen enjoying weightlessness while aboard the Boeing 727 aircraft.
"I boarded a Boeing 727 aircraft called G-Force One, and experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity," she said.
Stewart also shaded Perry by including lyrics of the 40-year-old songstress' track "Firework," which read, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?"
Megan Stalter
While wearing a NASA jacket and a small dandelion in her hair, Megan Stalter playfully pretended to be one of the passengers of the "life-changing" trip. She then delivered an off-key rendition of "What a Wonderful World."
"Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez talk about going to space 🔭🪐🚀," she captioned the post.
Olivia Munn
On the April 3 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Olivia Munn condemned the spaceflight as "there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."
The X-Men: Apocalypse star asked, "What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there? If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down."
"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," she added.
After Jenna Bush Hager mentioned the passengers underwent full makeup and glam hair treatments before the trip, Munn said it was "a bit gluttonous."
She continued, "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde shared a meme on Instagram Stories featuring two photos from the space trip, including a snap of Perry holding a small daisy while exiting the rocket after they returned to Earth.
"Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess," Wilde added.