Celebrities Who Slammed Blue Origin Space Trip — From Martha Stewart to Joe Rogan and More

Celebrities voiced criticism of Blue Origin's April 14 mission, which sent an all-female crew into space for approximately 11 minutes.

Jeff Bezos' space tech company marked its 11th human spaceflight for the New Shepard program, which was participated in by Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez.

After the space trip, Amy Schumer joined the list of celebrities who criticized and mocked Blue Origin's latest milestone.

In an Instagram video on April 14, the 43-year-old comedian joked the company "added me to space" at the last second.

"I'm going to space," she quipped, before showing a black panther toy. "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the Subway, and I got the text and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space."

Schumer cheekily concluded, "Thank you to everyone who got me here. I'll see you guys in space."