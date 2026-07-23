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Joe Rogan Reveals He Interviewed a Man Who Allegedly Cut Someone's Head Off 

Composite photo of Joe Rogan.
Source: @joerogan/Youtube

Joe Rogan recalled his time in the studio with Sheldon Johnson — who allegedly decapitated a man.

July 23 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan recalled interviewing Sheldon Johnson, an ex-convict turned criminal justice activist who was later arrested for allegedly killing and decapitating a man.

Rogan was speaking with guest Dr. Zach Bush when he remarked, "We had a guy in this studio that cut a guy’s head off after the podcast."

Johnson appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in February 2024 to discuss his prison rehabilitation but was arrested weeks later for allegedly shooting and decapitating an acquaintance named Colin Small before storing his body parts in a Bronx apartment freezer.

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Joe Rogan;Josh Dubin
Source: @joerogan/Youtube

'We had a guy in this studio that cut a guy’s head off after the podcast,' Joe Rogan shared.

Johnson appeared on the podcast alongside civil rights attorney Josh Dubin as a criminal justice activist who had recently been released after serving 25 years in prison.

During the episode, Johnson spoke extensively about reforming his life after spending 25 years in prison for a series of armed robberies and attempted murder. He detailed his efforts as an activist working with the Queens Defenders.

"I was just blown away by the level of accomplishment and the mental wherewithal that he possessed to accomplish what he did while incarcerated, and then the path he's taken in the eight months since he's been out,” Rogan said in 2024

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Image of Sheldon Johnson was arrested in NYC just over one month after his interview with Joe Rogan aired.
Source: MEGA

Sheldon Johnson was arrested in NYC just over one month after his interview with Joe Rogan aired.

A little over a month after the episode aired, Johnson was arrested in New York City.

On the Wednesday, July 22, episode of his podcast, Rogan recalled the gruesome sequence of events, noting that Johnson allegedly shot the victim, sawed off his head, stored body parts in a freezer and was caught on surveillance video attempting to escape the apartment disguised in a wig.

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Image of Joe Rogan recalled his interview with the ex-convict during a recent podcast episode.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan recalled his interview with the ex-convict during a recent podcast episode.

Law enforcement officers conducting a welfare check at a Bronx apartment discovered the dismembered torso and body parts of Colin Small.

Small's severed head was found inside a freezer.

Prosecutors stated that bullet fragments were found in the victim's head, and Johnson was formally indicted on murder charges. Surveillance footage captured Johnson wearing a wig and entering and exiting the apartment with cleaning supplies.

'We Went Out With Him That Evening'

Joe Rogan;Sheldon Johnson
Source: @joerogan/Youtube

Joe Rogan hung out with alleged killer Sheldon Johnson after their interview.

Rogan, who said he hung out with Johnson after the podcast taping, was highly disturbed by the fact that he spent time with a vicious killer.

"It's so crazy because we went out with him that evening. We brought him to the comedy club; he was hanging out with us in the green room. And then the news broke, and then the comics were all like, 'Hey man what the f---. What the f--- you doing bringing that guy around?' Well, we didn't know,” he said.

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