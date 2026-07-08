'Spineless' Joe Rogan Ripped Apart Over Baffling Defense of UFC Fighter's Michelle Obama 'Man' Insult

Joe Rogan is under fire after saying it was 'smart' of UFC fighter Josh Hokit to hurl an insult at Michelle Obama.

During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the longtime UFC commentator argued that fighter Josh Hokit was only trying to generate attention when he falsely claimed: "Michelle Obama is a man."

Rogan addressed the controversy while speaking with comedian Ali Siddiq, who questioned how Hokit's remark could possibly help "make America great."

"It's really divisive because you know that a large portion of the country is gonna take this and is gonna have a problem with this," Siddiq said. "Clearly she's not a man. People are gonna ask, is that [what] the belief [is]? That's the real belief of people?"

Rogan replied, "Well, listen, there [are] some crazy people who believe the world is flat. There [are] a lot of dumb beliefs. There [are] probably people who do believe Michelle Obama is a man."

He went on to argue that Hokit had adopted a professional wrestling-style persona known as "The Incredible Hoke" to attract attention.

"What he's trying to do is maximize the amount of attention that he can get for a very short window of [his] career," Rogan explained.

While the podcaster insisted he didn't agree with the remark, he defended the strategy behind it.

"It is very divisive, don't get me wrong, but that's by design," Rogan said. "[You've] got to get attention. I don't agree with it, I wouldn't do it, it's not my thing, I don't like it, right? But I get it, and it's smart."