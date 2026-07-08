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'Spineless' Joe Rogan Ripped Apart Over Baffling Defense of UFC Fighter's Michelle Obama 'Man' Insult

split image of Michelle Obama and Joe Rogan
Source: mega

Joe Rogan is under fire after saying it was 'smart' of UFC fighter Josh Hokit to hurl an insult at Michelle Obama.

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July 8 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan faced fierce backlash after defending a UFC fighter's controversial comment about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the longtime UFC commentator argued that fighter Josh Hokit was only trying to generate attention when he falsely claimed: "Michelle Obama is a man."

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Joe Rogan Calls the Stunt 'Smart'

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image of Joe Rogan discussed the comment on a recent episode of his podcast.
Source: mega

Joe Rogan discussed the comment on a recent episode of his podcast.

Rogan addressed the controversy while speaking with comedian Ali Siddiq, who questioned how Hokit's remark could possibly help "make America great."

"It's really divisive because you know that a large portion of the country is gonna take this and is gonna have a problem with this," Siddiq said. "Clearly she's not a man. People are gonna ask, is that [what] the belief [is]? That's the real belief of people?"

Rogan replied, "Well, listen, there [are] some crazy people who believe the world is flat. There [are] a lot of dumb beliefs. There [are] probably people who do believe Michelle Obama is a man."

He went on to argue that Hokit had adopted a professional wrestling-style persona known as "The Incredible Hoke" to attract attention.

"What he's trying to do is maximize the amount of attention that he can get for a very short window of [his] career," Rogan explained.

While the podcaster insisted he didn't agree with the remark, he defended the strategy behind it.

"It is very divisive, don't get me wrong, but that's by design," Rogan said. "[You've] got to get attention. I don't agree with it, I wouldn't do it, it's not my thing, I don't like it, right? But I get it, and it's smart."

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Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

The UFC commentator said he 'didn't agree' with the comment, but it was 'smart.'

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Critics Accuse Joe Rogan of Making Excuses

image of Critics tore into Joe Rogan, calling him 'spineless.'
Source: mega

Critics tore into Joe Rogan, calling him 'spineless.'

Rogan's explanation was not well recieved.

"I think the more people who listen to Joe Rogan, the more people will be bewildered that so many other people think of him as a thought leader," one person wrote. "He was an actor with limited skills as an actor, and once he lost his looks and his hair, the well dried up and bitterness took root."

Another added, "Gawd! Take responsibility for your own actions. 'I should have said something the minute it came out of my mouth,' might be a good starting point. Just one more reason to not take life coaching tips from Joe Rogan."

A third commenter wrote, "Rogan seems to become more of a weasel as each week passes. He says that he would never say those divisive things, but he'll sure hold the mic for anyone who wants to. Rogan shows no spine in any of this, but harps on others every day who do the same. Morality and honesty are transactional for him, too."

A fourth person echoed the sentiment, writing, "Joe Rogan is spineless for finding any reason to defend such a pathetic low-brow comment. This notion of being a fence sitter and not taking a firm stand is so cowardly. Rogan is clearly afraid of MAGA backlash."

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'Michelle Obama Is a Man'

image of UFC fighter Josh Hokit said the comment at the White House UFC event.
Source: mega

UFC fighter Josh Hokit said the comment at the White House UFC event.

The debate stems from the June 14 UFC event held on the White House South Lawn, where Rogan served as commentator.

After winning his fight, Hokit grabbed the microphone and shouted, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

Neither the mother-of-two nor former President Barack Obama has publicly responded to the remark.

Josh Hokit Has Since Doubled Down

image of Despite backlash, Josh Hokit stands by his comment.
Source: mega

Despite backlash, Josh Hokit stands by his comment.

Despite the backlash, Hokit has continued to stand by his comment.

Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show" days after the event, the fighter insisted he had no regrets.

"I thought I was giving her a compliment," he said.

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