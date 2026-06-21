Joe Rogan Recalls Having Terrorist Attack Fears at Donald Trump's White House UFC Fight: 'I Hope We Don't Die'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Opened Up About His Concerns

Source: @joerogan/YouTube 'I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack,' Joe Rogan said.

“I said to Trump, ‘I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack,’” Rogan said. “He goes, ‘We gotta go somehow.’ I go, ‘What the f---, dude?’” The comedian was the emcee for the fight night and acted as a boxing commentator for the event. Rogan went on: "I go, 'That's funny. Yeah. Like this, everyone will remember it for the rest of eternity. But no, I'll pass. Sign me up.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan hosted the UFC event earlier this month.

Rogan’s podcast guests included mixed martial arts coach Trevor Wittman and UFC Lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The two also expressed their concerns over terrorism, and laughed at Trump's response.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan's Podcast Guests Also Shared Their Terrorism Worries

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan said he was honored to be the sports event's emcee.

"I was honestly really nervous, Joe," Gaethje interjected. "I was like, Dude, there's like just again being around everybody and something could happen." "The drones that could, you know, that they stopped. Like again, I wasn't knowing what to expect and then tell after the fight cause again, we couldn't take it in. It was a beautiful thing," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Hosted the UFC Fight at the White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also celebrated his birthday at the UFC fight.

However, despite Rogan's anxiety, he enjoyed being a part of the special occasion, calling it "one of the greatest events that any sporting event has ever put on." The radio host also suggested it may have been "the greatest sporting event in the history of the world." "I was like, 'F--- it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f------ legendary would that be?'" Gaethje then quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Previously Expressed His Fears Over the Boxing Event

Source: MEGA The boxing match was held on the White House's South Lawn.