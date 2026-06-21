Joe Rogan Recalls Having Terrorist Attack Fears at Donald Trump's White House UFC Fight: 'I Hope We Don't Die'
June 21 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan revealed he had fears about possible terrorist attacks going down at Donald Trump's Freedom 250 UFC fight at the White House earlier this month.
The event also moonlighted as the president's 80th birthday bash, and the podcaster, 58, revealed on his show The Joe Rogan Experience recently what Trump's response was to his panic.
Joe Rogan Opened Up About His Concerns
“I said to Trump, ‘I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack,’” Rogan said. “He goes, ‘We gotta go somehow.’ I go, ‘What the f---, dude?’”
The comedian was the emcee for the fight night and acted as a boxing commentator for the event.
Rogan went on: "I go, 'That's funny. Yeah. Like this, everyone will remember it for the rest of eternity. But no, I'll pass. Sign me up.'"
Rogan’s podcast guests included mixed martial arts coach Trevor Wittman and UFC Lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.
The two also expressed their concerns over terrorism, and laughed at Trump's response.
Joe Rogan's Podcast Guests Also Shared Their Terrorism Worries
- Dana White Insists He'll 'Never' Hold Another UFC Event at White House After Controversial Fight: 'I Can't Afford It'
- 'Sorry You Weren't Invited': Jack Osbourne Bites Back at Critics for Attending White House UFC Fight
- Dana White 'Needs a Year to Recover Financially' After UFC Freedom 250 Fight at White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I was honestly really nervous, Joe," Gaethje interjected. "I was like, Dude, there's like just again being around everybody and something could happen."
"The drones that could, you know, that they stopped. Like again, I wasn't knowing what to expect and then tell after the fight cause again, we couldn't take it in. It was a beautiful thing," he continued.
Joe Rogan Hosted the UFC Fight at the White House
However, despite Rogan's anxiety, he enjoyed being a part of the special occasion, calling it "one of the greatest events that any sporting event has ever put on."
The radio host also suggested it may have been "the greatest sporting event in the history of the world."
"I was like, 'F--- it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f------ legendary would that be?'" Gaethje then quipped.
Joe Rogan Previously Expressed His Fears Over the Boxing Event
In a March episode of his podcast, Rogan expressed worries about a possible threat of an attack on the UFC fight due to the ongoing war with Iran.
“I know it’s going to be very high-security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f------ war,” he fumed. “I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So that’ll be weird—having this very high-profile event where everyone’s in one place at one time right there.”